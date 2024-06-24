The MSE Equity Price Index shed 0.34% to 3,722.406 points as declines in APS, BOV, MIDI, and MaltaPost outweighed gains in another four equities on Monday. Meanwhile, AX Real Estate, MIA and M&Z closed unchanged.

Bank of Valletta plc was the most actively traded equity as it eased by 1.4% to the €1.41 level across eight deals totalling 29,518 shares.

Also in the banking sector, APS Bank plc fell by 1% to the €0.51 level as 9,925 shares changed hands.

MaltaPost plc slumped by 5.8% to the €0.42 level across two deals totalling 4,222 shares.

A single trade of 5,000 shares pulled the share price of MIDI plc 13.6% lower to the €0.216 level.

In contrast, Hili Properties plc climbed 1% to the €0.21 level on two deals totalling 25,000 shares. Hili Properties is holding its Annual General Meeting tomorrow.

GO plc was Monday's best performing equity as it advanced by 1.4% to the €2.94 level on a single deal of 2,000 shares.

The ordinary shares of RS2 plc moved 1.2% higher to the €0.85 level across 1,500 shares.

PG plc increased by 0.5% to the €1.94 level across five deals totalling 4,750 shares. PG’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet tomorrow to consider an interim dividend.

Malta International Airport plc held the €5.75 level on a single trade of 2,600 shares.

M&Z plc traded flat at the €0.58 level across two deals amounting to 4,000 shares.

AX Real Estate plc closed unchanged at the €0.49 level on muted activity. Today, AX Real Estate announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 26 June 2024 to consider the approval of the financial results for the six-month period ended 30 April 2024.

The RF MGS Index eased by 0.08% to 892.132 points as eurozone sovereign bond yields held the levels as at the end of last week. The political instability in France continued to dominate headlines as the first round of voting will take place on 30 June. France’s finance minister warned that political extremes may lead to a debt crisis as the country is already facing a substantial debt burden at 110% of GDP and last year’s deficit was at 5.5% of GDP, both above EU budget regulations.