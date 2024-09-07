Victoria mayor Brian Azzopardi and primary school head Lelio Spiteri recently explored various ways how the local government and the school can work together to enhance educational opportunities and the well-being of the community.

Azzopardi emphasised the importance of fostering strong ties between the council and educational institutions, noting that such partnerships are vital for the development of a thriving and inclusive community, while Spiteri expressed his wish for more collaboration between the two parties, highlighting the school’s commitment to serving not only the students but also the community at large.

Both entities agreed to explore initiatives that could be implemented in the immediate future, and also said they will hold further meetings to solidify their collaborative efforts.