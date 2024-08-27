In today’s fast-paced business landscape, clear and reliable communication is essential for success. As businesses face increasing challenges in maintaining seamless communication, Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology has emerged as a transformative solution. GO, a leader in telecommunications, is proud to introduce VoLTE, setting a new benchmark for voice communication in Malta. This cutting-edge service is poised to revolutionize the way businesses connect, offering unparalleled benefits that will boost productivity, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive overall operational efficiency.

The evolution of communication: Embracing the future with VoLTE

For years, traditional voice calls have been at the heart of business communication. But as companies increasingly integrate digital solutions, the shortcomings of older networks have become clear. Currently, when you make or receive a call, your device temporarily shifts from 4G or 5G to 3G or 2G networks, leading to slower data speeds that can disrupt essential business operations.

VoLTE is a game-changer, harnessing the power of 4G LTE networks to provide crystal-clear voice quality and a suite of additional benefits that cater to the needs of modern businesses. By enabling voice calls to run on the same network as high-speed data, VoLTE not only enhances call clarity and reliability but also ensures that your business stays connected without compromising data performance.

Superior call quality and reliability

One of the most noticeable advantages of VoLTE is its significantly improved call quality. With support for High Definition (HD) voice with Adaptive Multi-Rate Wideband (AMR-WB), VoLTE delivers a crystal-clear audio experience, making every word and nuance of a conversation stand out. This level of clarity is vital in business environments, where precise communication can make a significant difference in negotiations, customer interactions, and internal discussions.

In addition to superior audio quality, VoLTE ensures greater reliability. Calls made over LTE networks are less prone to drops, providing uninterrupted communication when it matters most. This reliability is essential for maintaining the flow of business-critical conversations and ensuring that your operations run smoothly.

Enhanced productivity with simultaneous voice and data

VoLTE offers the distinct advantage of supporting simultaneous voice and data transmission, a critical feature for business users who often multitask during calls. With VoLTE, users can continue to access emails, browse the internet, and use other data-intensive applications without any loss in call quality, all while benefiting from the fast and reliable speeds of GO’s network. This seamless integration of voice and data boosts productivity by enabling employees to manage their time more effectively and respond to business needs in real-time.

Reduced call setup times

Another significant benefit of VoLTE is its ability to reduce call setup times – the delay between dialling a number and the call connecting. Traditional networks often have a noticeable lag, but VoLTE dramatically shortens this delay. This quicker connection time is particularly valuable in fast-paced business environments, where every second counts.

The foundation for future innovations

VoLTE is more than just a technological upgrade; it’s a strategic investment in the future. By adopting VoLTE, your business gains access to a platform that supports the latest in communication technology, ensuring you’re ready for what’s next. As global networks begin to phase out 2G and 3G services, VoLTE ensures seamless roaming and connectivity, even in countries that have moved exclusively to 4G. Embrace VoLTE now to future-proof your communications and stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

A competitive edge for local businesses

In today’s competitive market, effective and reliable communication is a crucial differentiator. VoLTE gives businesses a competitive edge by enhancing the quality and efficiency of their communication systems. This translates to better customer interactions, more effective team collaboration, and ultimately, stronger business outcomes. With the introduction of VoLTE, GO is equipping local businesses with the tools they need to excel in an increasingly digital world.

As the first provider to bring VoLTE to Malta, GO is confident in the positive impact this technology will have on local businesses. The benefits of VoLTE are clear – from superior call quality and reliability to increased productivity and future-proofing. For business customers, this isn’t just about making better calls; it’s about building a more connected and competitive business. VoLTE is not merely an advancement in voice communication; it’s a critical component of the future of business.

GO remains committed to innovation and to providing customers with the best tools to thrive in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.