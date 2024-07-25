Health warnings were issued on Thursday in respect of the use of Alpina plastic potato masher and the consumption of Sport peanut butter protein bar.

The Environmental Health Directorate said the 50g protein bar having lot number L1223 with an expiry date of September 30 should not be consumed as it is potentially contaminated with mould.

The directorate said the Alpina potato masher is made of Black nylon with a plastic handle. It must not be used because of the rise of migration of primary aromatic amines during use.

Primary aromatic amines are chemical substances which can migrate from food contact materials (especially when these are made of black plastic). These substances can pose a risk to health.