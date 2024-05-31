Wasteserv has received six bids for the project to turn the Sant’Antnin waste treatment plant into a public park, the agency said on Friday.

The evaluation process for the proposals is already underway and the winning bid i expected to be announced in the coming months.

The Marsascala plant was shut down in December 2022 and the infrastructure has since been dismantled and sent for recycling abroad.

A fire had ripped through the plant in 2017, destroying much of the building.

The first stage of the project will see the excavation of a three-storey car park, an artificial lake and the construction of three water reservoirs.

The excavated material will repurposed within the same site. A retaining wall will also be built to separate the park from the surrounding areas.

“WasteServ remains committed to advancing Malta’s waste management plan - this is the only way we can reduce landfilling to reach EU targets while creating space for more green projects that ensure a better environmental future for our children,” Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca said.

