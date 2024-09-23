Canada's majestic Niagara Falls were lit in Malta's colours on Saturday night to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Malta's independence.

The event was coordinated by Malta's High Commission to Canada.

During the display a reception was held at the Crowne Plaza in Niagara Falls. Over 80 members of the Maltese community from across Ontario were present along with Malta's High Commissioner Mark Anthony Pace.

The Foreign Ministry said several hundred Maltese and Gozitans also went to Niagara Falls to celebrate the occasion.

On Sunday, a thanksgiving Mass in Maltese and English was held at St Paul the Apostle Church in Toronto, Canada, followed by a reception which gathered 150 members of the Maltese community in the Greater Toronto Area.