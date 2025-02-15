A woman in Brazil was left with second-degree burns when her mobile phone spontaneously caught fire while inside her back pocket.

The shocking incident was captured by CCTV cameras at a supermarket in Anapolis, Brazil, where she was shopping with her husband.

Video footage of the incident showed the woman looking at items on shelves when the phone – a Motorola E32 – suddenly explodes and catches fire in her pocket. Then woman then runs in panic as her husband chases her to try and extinguish the flames.

The woman was left with first- and second-degree burns and required hospital treatment for burns on her back, buttocks, hands and one arm. The flames also partially burnt her hair.

Her husband told Brazilian news outlet G1 that the phone was new and was still being paid off.

Motorola said it is investigating the cause of the explosion.

"The company prioritizes the safety of customers and all devices are undergoing strict quality inspections to ensure the safety of consumers," a company spokesperson said.

Most phone batteries are made of lithium ion, which is highly flammable if unstable. The incident recalls a similar spate of explosions which impacted Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones in 2016. Samsung was forced to discontinue and recall the devices after several users reported that they were spontaneously combusting.