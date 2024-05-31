This week, doors officially opened at the first Welbee’s supermarket in the south of the island at the Shoreline Mall in Smart City.

Residents in the region have a new reason to celebrate with the highly anticipated opening of Welbee’s supermarket providing great value, offers and most important an elevated shopping experience. As one of Malta’s leading grocery brands, Welbee’s at Shoreline will continue to offer a diverse range of products and service and also the company’s advantageous loyalty club cashback offer which is by far the strongest cashback and loyalty offer in Malta. Shoppers can also take advantage of weekly digital coupons for even greater savings up to 50% on specific items.

This new addition is set to redefine the shopping experience for locals and visitors alike, combining convenience, variety, and quality in a state-of-the-art setting. Following the group’s previous opening at Campus Hub the shop’s design and interiors have further evolved in line with the brand’s constant development.

Shoppers can look forward to an extensive selection of products tailored to meet the needs and preferences of the local community. The supermarket boasts well-stocked aisles filled with fresh produce, local and imported fruit and veg, high-quality delicatessen and fresh meat counters. In addition, the supermarket features a a ready-to-go homemade food gourmet counter and is open daily from Monday to Sunday. Along with the fresh counters once can also find a variety of dairy products and an impressive selection of local and international groceries. Additionally, one can also find a dedicated section for organic and health-conscious products, catering to the growing demand for nutritious and environmentally friendly options.

Welbee's boasts a modern and spacious design, ensuring a comfortable and efficient shopping experience.

Spanning over a vast area within the Shoreline Mall, Welbee's boasts a modern and spacious design, ensuring a comfortable and efficient shopping experience. The layout is thoughtfully organized to facilitate easy navigation, with clear signage and ample space between aisles. Welbee’s CEO Jonathan Shaw commented that “Welbee’s at Shoreline is also the first supermarket within the group to have digital price tags ensuring not only accuracy through real-time price and offer updates.” “Shoppers will appreciate the convenience of the store’s intuitive design, aimed at reducing the time spent looking for products and enhancing overall satisfaction “ he added.

To make sure your shopping is as hassle-free as possible, Welbee’s offer convenient free parking right near the entrance of the supermarket entrance. While Welbee’s customers can park anywhere within the Mall’s large parking area, the designated supermarket parking area at level -2, just steps away from the entrance, provides a quick and easy access. Whether you’re grabbing a coffee, or exploring the mall after shopping for your groceries, our free parking makes your visit hassle-free.

Welbee’s at Shoreline opens from 8:30am to 8pm Monday to Thursday, from 8:30am to 9:30pm on Friday and Saturday and from 8:30am to 8pm on Sunday. Besides the loyalty and cashback offers, Welbee’s Shoreline is providing customers with additional promotional offers including, a 1+1 free coupon at Café Cuba, a 30minute free coupon at Gravity and a 1+1 free coupon from Cookie Dough. These promotional coupons are over and above the cashback offers and are eligible with a minimum spend of €25 and €50.