THEATRE

Jesus Christ Superstar

FM Theatre Productions is staging the world-famous Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Jesus Christ Superstar at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta from April 11 to 13.

The production looks at the final days of Jesus, as told through the eyes of Judas.

Directed by Chris Gatt, this contemporary take on the Good Friday story stars Francesco Nicodeme as Jesus, Sean Borg as Judas and Sarah Mercieca as Mary Magdalene.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Is-Siġġijiet

A Maltese adaptation of Eugène Ionesco’s one-act play The Chairs is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, on April 11-13, 18-20.

The tragic farce, directed by Lee-N Abela with translation by Claudine Borg, follows an elderly couple who prepares for a gathering of important guests to hear the husband’s life-changing speech, but they are alone in a room filled with empty chairs.

The play explores themes of communication, existential despair and the absurdity of life, ultimately highlighting the futility of human efforts to find meaning or connection.

Antonella Axisa, Mikhail Basmadjian and Arthur Dumas star in the play.

The project is supported by the French Embassy. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Mikhail Basmadjian and Antonella Axisa in Is-Siġġijiet.

ARTS

Trikki Trakki

The eighth edition of Malta’s only youth theatre festival by young people for young people is being held at Masquerade’s Blue Box Theatre, Msida, on April 12 and 13.

For the first time ever, Trikki Trakki has a theme – Victorian Gothic horror – and will feature spine-tingling adaptations of classics such as Jekyll and Hyde, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, The Goblin Market, The Tell-Tale Heart and The Shadow Over Innsmouth.

This exciting new layer of storytelling to the festival will feature everything from puppetry to fresh new music, underwater creatures and creepy shenanigans.

Six directors will be heading this year’s festival, namely Miguel Formosa, Philip Leone-Ganado, Zoe Camilleri, Philippa Naudi, Joseph Zammit and Isabelle Gatt.

Supported by Simone Spiteri’s surtitling and translation work, the magical scripts being created are accompanied by Chris Vella’s original music compositions.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

MUSIC

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music’s second week continues with Echoes from Spain: Goyescas on April 7, which will see Salvador Sánchez performing a piano suite by Granados inspired by the paintings of Francisco de Goya at Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz.

Stephen Attard … da Camera will feature artists who have worked alongside the composer-pianist at Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz, on April 9.

Giorgio Albiani returns to Gaulitana for a solo guitar concert titled The World on A String held at the Sacred Heart Seminary, Victoria, on April 12.

On April 13, Albiani teams up with Filomena De Pasquale for Ghirlanda Musicale, a programme of miniature gems from across the world held at St Augustine church, Victoria.

The festival runs until May 4. Events are free of charge and start at 7.30pm, unless otherwise indicated. For more information, visit www.gaulitanus.com.

Pilgrims of Hope

The Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture is holding a concert of choral works from composers such as Rutter, Jenkins and Britten at St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, on April 9 at 8pm.

Taking part will be adult voice students from the Opera Nova Project and the Opera Nova Project Youth Choir.

Conducted by Gillian Zammit and directed by Denise Mulholland, this concert is part of the Jubilee of Hope 2025 and is being held under the patronage of Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Stabat Mater by Antonio Vivaldi

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation is holding a special meditative concert with Antonio Vivaldi’s Stabat Mater as its centrepiece at the Oratory of the Onorati, Valletta, on April 10 at 7.30pm.

Written around 1727, this work is based on a 13th-century hymn to the Virgin which is used in the liturgy of Our Lady of Sorrows.Mezzo-soprano Graziella Debattista will perform alongside Maria-Elena Farrugia (continuo).

Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

The Three Palaces – The Spring Edition

The spring edition of the festival pays homage to the tradition and pageantry related to Holy Week in Malta with various performances between April 11 and 13.

Moveo Dance Company will open the festival with a dance performance titled Pietà, set to music by Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater at the Valletta Campus Theatre.

This will be followed by a promenade, quasi-insallation type performance titled Seven Last Words at St John’s Co-Cathedral; and medieval-inspired performances featuring flag throwers and trumpeteers titled Briju in Mdina and Valletta.

Visit www.festivals.mt/ttp for more information. Tickets from ticketline. com.mt. Read more about the festival here.

The Gruppo Sbandieratori e Tamburini di Montepulciano will perform in Mdina and Valletta.

Bir Miftuħ Music Festival

The 26th edition of the Bir Miftuħ Festival opens on April 12 with a performance by the Karlsruhe Concert Duo, featuring Reinhard Armieder on violoncello and Dagmar Hartmann on piano.

The duo will entertain the audience with works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn Bartholdy, Schumann, Rossini, Ravel and Piazzolla.

This concert is fully sponsored by the German Maltese Circle and the Goethe Institute.

For details on how to obtain tickets, visit the event’s Facebook page or contact Din l-Art Ħelwa on 2122 0358/2122 5952 or e-mail: info@dinlarthelwa.org.

The audience at a previous edition of the festival. Photo: Facebook/Din l-Art Ħelwa

Contemporary Chamber Music

Clarinetist Godfrey Mifsud and pianist Tricia Dawn Williams will be performing works by international and Maltese composers at the next chamber concert organised by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra on April 13.

The programme features music by Hindemith, Vella, Zahra, McAllister and Camilleri.

The recital is taking place at Robert Samut Hall, Floriana, at 11am. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Primal Drive

Australian drummer and percussionist Will Guthrie is performing at the Malta Society of Arts on April 12 as part of its Sustain-Delay programme.

Guthrie is celebrated for his innovative integration of traditional drumming elements such as amplified found objects.

Opening the night will be Benji Cachia, better known professionally as Banjo Rancho, whose dynamic drumming, which seamlessly blends traditional rock and jazz rhythms with experimentation, has made him a beloved figure in the Maltese music scene.

Cachia will work together with Sarah Vella, a Maltese dance artist and choreographer.

The event starts at 8pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Australian drummer and percussionist Will Guthrie

FILM

Lux Audience Award Screenings

The LUX Audience Award, organised by the European Parliament, promotes cultural diversity and provides tangible support to European cinema and the arts.

The five finalist films are subtitled in the 24 official EU languages and free screenings which are organised by the European Parliament in all 27 EU countries, including Malta and Gozo.

In collaboration with the European Parliament Office in Malta and Spazju Kreattiv, these films are being shown locally this month and in April.

This week, Julie Keeps Quiet by Leonardo Van Djil, certified 12A, is being shown at Spazju Kreattiv on April 10 at 7.30pm.

Those who rate the films by April may win a range of prizes, including a trip to the European Parliament to attend the LUX Award Ceremony and meet directors and film crews of the nominees.

For show times, tickets and more information, visit the websites of kreattivita.org and citadelcinema.com.

LENTEN EVENTS

Passion plays

Kristu Lura fi Strada Stretta by Freespirit Acting at The Splendid in Valletta from April 11 to 19. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Mara, by Dwal Ġodda at Spazju Teatrali, Għargħur, from April 9 to 13. Entrance is free but booking is needed on https:// forms.gle/wjBcGVsdYmTHTEN2A.

L-Imsallab fi Triqatna, a Passion play along the streets of Victoria on April 12 at 7.30pm.

Skont in-Nisa by Skene Luqa at Teatru Metanoia in Luqa, on April 12 and 13. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Nemmen, being staged at St Vincent de Paul home in aid of Caritas on April 12 and 13. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Ecce Homo, a Biblical walk and Passion play by the Soċjetà Każin Santa Liena Banda Duke of Connaught’s Own and the TEAK Commission, along the streets of Birkirkara on April 12 at 5pm.

Agape – Imħabba bla Tarf, by the Kumpanija Teatrali Dumnikani Beltin at Sala San Duminku, Valletta, from April 12 to 18. For bookings, call 9945 1909.

Ħtija Tiegħu?, a pageant by the Marija Regina Pageant Group, Marsa, along the streets of Marsa, on April 13, at 5pm.

A scene from Agape – Imħabba bla Tarf.

Concerts

Via Matris by Chorus Urbanus at the church of Our Lady of Pompeii, Victoria, on April 9 at 8pm.

Mater Misericordiae, a musico-literary evening by the Banda Santa Marija, Qrendi, at Qrendi parish church on April 9 at 7.30pm.

Ġesù Nazzarenu Sultan tal-Lhud, a musico-literary evening by the Għaqda Mużikali San Leonardu A.D. 1858 at Kirkop parish church, on April 9 at 7.30pm.

Mater Lacrimosa by the Soċjetà Mużikali Santa Margerita V.M. at St Margaret parish church, Sannat, on April 10 at 8pm.

L-aħħar 7 kelmiet ta’ Kristu, funerary marches by the Società Filarmonica Vilhena − A.D. 1874 at the Floriana parish church, on April 12 at 7.30pm.

Miegħu fil-Getsemani, by the Banda Ċittadina Sliema at the sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Sliema, on April 12 at 7.30pm.

It-Triq tas-Salib, spiritual music in celebration of the Jubilee of Hope, at St Anthony of Padua church, Għajnsielem, on April 12 at 7.30pm.

Lignum Vitae, a concert of sacred music by the Visitation Band at the Għarb parish church on April 13 at 6.30pm.

Sacred Concert, by the La Stella Band at St George’s basilica, Victoria, on April 13 at 8pm.

