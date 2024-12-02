DANCE

Galeforce Dance – The Irish Dance Spectacular

Gaelforce Dance, a celebration of Irish dance, music and song, is being staged at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on December 7.

Since 1999, the dance spectacular has enjoyed tremendous success on a global scale performing in over 30 countries, across four continents and playing to over two million people.

The show tells the stirring tale of an ill-fated affair where broken loyalties and jealousy tear two brothers apart. Only after the ultimate tragedy are the brothers united once again.

Produced by Michael Durkan and choreographed by Richard Griffin, Gaelforce Dance won IQ Magazine’s ‘Limelight Award’ for Best Dance Spectacular beating all other Irish dance shows in its category.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

ŻfinMade

The biennial programme invites six choreographers from Malta to create a series of solos and duets with the ŻfinMalta company dancers, each responding to the theme ‘Corporeality’.

The works to be performed this year are Wandermust 2, choreographed by Florinda Camilleri, AI I Am by Valentina Cauchi, I Am Linked, Therefore I Am by Pamela Kerr, Fiat Ferrari by Tara Dalli, Illusio by Sandra Mifsud, and Extension by Sarah Vella.

Three works will be presented per night at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta between December 5 and 8 at 7.30pm. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Dancers rehearsing one of the choreographies being presented as part of ŻfinMade. Photo: Marija Grech

THEATRE

TOI TOI: The Great Little Panto

TOI TOI smash hit The Great Little Panto Show returns to the Studio Theatre at the Manoel in Valletta after a sell-out run in 2023.

The show, written by Malcolm Galea, with music composed by Matteo Depares, can be described as a beginner’s guide to panto, starring an all-star cast of headline Panto characters.

The Great Little Panto will be staged from December 4 to 6 and 9 to 12 at 4 and 6pm. For more information and tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt. There will also be morning shows for schools.

MUSIC

Malta International Organ Festival

Internationally renowned organist Johannes Skudlik will perform in the final concert.

The Malta International Organ Festival has reached its final week.

An organ and voice concert is being held at the Oratorio of the Onorati − Jesuits' Church, Valletta, on December 2 at 7.30pm. Performing on the night will be organist Augusto Belau (Spain), soprano Mariia Kozlova (Russia) and baritone Joseph Lia (Malta).

data-olk-copy-source="MessageBody">On December 4, acclaimed Italian organist Marco D’Avola will perform alongside the young trumpet sensation Filippo Lombardi on the new organ at the Basilica of St Dominic and Our Lady of Porto Salvo in Valletta at 7.30pm.

The following evening, December 5, various young artists will perform at the Mosta Basilica from 7pm onwards. Entrance is free.

The festival will culminate on December 7 at 8pm with a Grand Finale at Christ the King Basilica in Paola, where internationally renowned organist Johannes Skudlik will perform on the basilica’s new organ. The programme will feature timeless works, including Bach’s iconic Toccata and Fugue in D minor, Widor’s celebrated Toccata from Symphony No. 5, and the powerful Concerto Opus 100 for Organ and Orchestra by Marco Enrico Bossi.

For more information, visit maltainternationalorganfestival.com. For tickets, click here.

Iljieli fit-Teatru 2024, Beatfest − Sketches of Islands

The final Iljieli fit-Teatru Beatfest concert for this year will feature Italian saxophonist Rino Cirinnà at the Pjazza Teatru Rjal green room tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Cirinnà’s original jazz compositions are inspired by contemporary rhythms and melodies in a journey starting in Sicily and travelling across the Mediterranean and its major islands.

Born in Hartford in the US, he comes from a family of three generations of musicians and studied clarinet at the conservatories of Catania and Rome. He has already performed in Malta at Pjazza Teatru Rjal and at the Malta Jazz Festival, but this time he returns not only as a performer but also as the composer of Sketches of Islands.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt. The event is being held in collaboration with Insulæ Lab - Centro di Produzione Musica.

Italian saxophonist Rino Cirinnà. Photo: Facebook/Pjazza Teatru Rjal

Christmas Chapel Hop

The New Victorians are holding their annual Christmas concert at the Santa Venera, Qrendi, Valletta, and Żebbiegħ churches from December 5 to 8.

This year they will be joined by a multicultural choir, with voices from the Filipino, Ukrainian and Nigerian communities in Malta.

Tickets are sold out.

The New Victorians with the multicultural choir taking part in the concerts.

Malta International Christmas Choir Festival

The sixth edition of the Malta International Christmas Choir Festival, organised by Leon Promotions Malta and Euro Art Productions Italy, is being held in collaboration with the Malta Southern Regional Council.

Thirty-two choirs from nine countries are performing in concerts at various baroque churches of Malta’s Southern Region, between December 6 and 8. They are from Lithuania, Spain, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and Malta.

They will perform various Christmas carols from their respective countries and also popular international carols at the Qormi (St George), Luqa, Marsa, Gudja, Għaxaq, Santa Venera, and Birżebbuġa parish churches. Entrance is free.

For all the details, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

One of the choirs performing at last year's festival.

Note Eterne, Omaggio a Puccini

The Għaqda Nazzjonali Każini tal-Banda is organising a concert at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on December 6 at 7.30pm, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Puccini’s death.

The Malta Symphonic Band will perform some of Puccini’s most iconic works under the direction of Giampaolo Lazzeri.

The programme will also include a number of never-before-heard pieces for wind orchestra, along with special transcriptions of newly discovered works by the acclaimed composer.

The Malta Symphonic Band will be joined by tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

A Night in Vegas

Kurt Calleja, together with the Versatile Orchestra and special guests, is celebrating the music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, and other crooners at the Grand Master Suite, Hilton Portomaso, St Julian’s, on December 7 at 8.30pm.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

FILM

European Cinema Night

The Moroccan film The Blue Caftan is being shown as part of European Cinema Night at Spazju Kreattiv on December 5, at 7.30pm.

The plot is built around an emotional triangle between a middle-aged couple and a younger man. Set in the medina of the Moroccan town Salé, Mina and her husband Halim run a small shop selling traditional caftans, but the arrival of a handsome new apprentice, Youssef, stirs problems when Halim realises his attraction to him.

The Blue Caftan won the Fipresci critics’ prize for the Un Certain Regard section in Cannes 2022 and was Morocco’s entry for the 2023 Oscars.

The event is free but booking is required on kreattivita.org.

Exhibition on Screen: Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is showing Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers, a film created in collaboration with the National Gallery, London, which is currently hosting the UK's biggest ever Van Gogh exibition.

The works on display explore the artist’s years in the south of France, where he revolutionised his style. Here Van Gogh became consumed with a passion for storytelling in his art, turning the world around him into vibrant, idealised spaces and symbolic characters.

The film is being shown on December 6 at 7.30pm. It will be screened again on January 8 and 19. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

A visitor admiring a Van Gogh portrait at the National Gallery, London. Photo: Facebook/National Gallery

André Rieu’s 2024 Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is screening André Rieu’s dazzling Christmas concert, Gold and Silver, on December 7 and 8 at 7.30pm.

The films see Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra, along with special guests and the young Emma Kok, celebrating the festive spirit of Christmas, bringing joy, warmth and sparkle to the big screen.

The concert will also be screened on December 12, 14 and 20. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

MISCELLANEOUS

The Magical Illuminated Trail

The Magical Illuminated Trail returns to the Verdala Palace, Buskett, from December 4 to January 4, with proceeds going to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The Palace gardens will see many new lantern structures and visitors may meet an enchanting wizard with a magical book of spells, wander through the mystical Avatar Garden and lose oneself in the dazzling Rainbow Forest. One will come across Minions and various wonderful creatures along the trail.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

The new Rainbow Forest

MICAS Open Weekend

The Malta International Contemporary Arts Space is celebrating its triumphal opening exhibition by Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos with two days of free access on December 7 and 8.

One can also explore the historical landscape of the site known as the Old Ospizio through guided tours, while children and teens can participate in creative and educational activities.

The open weekend will also include classic Maltese games, a giant chess and jenga and archery. Some activities must be booked.

Visit www.micas.art for more information.

Fairyland Malta

Triton Square in Valletta is again transforming into Santa’s City between December 6 and January 5.

Attractions include Rudolph’s Wheel, Penguin’s Ice Skating, Santa’s Grotto, Santa’s Magical Carousel, a Christmas market and a food court. Children may also enjoy a fun and educational interactive laboratory on the Granaries in Floriana, titled Chaos Lab.

For all the details, visit fairylandmalta.com.

Some of the attractions at Fairyland Malta. Photo: Facebook/Fairyland Malta

Christmas Artisan Market at Is-Suq tal-Belt

Is-Suq tal-Belt is organising a festive outdoor Christmas Artisan Market stretching from Merchants Street to Old Theatre Street on December 7 and 8.

It will feature unique, handmade crafts, delicious seasonal treats and warm drinks and festive Christmas carols performed by the Valletta Banda Club.

Entry is free.

Natalis Notabilis

Rabat is once again holding its popular Christmas market, Natalis Notabilis, from December 6 to 15.

It will feature an array of artisanal stalls showcasing unique local crafts and delicious seasonal treats, captivating light displays, live performances, and family-friendly activities in the heart of Rabat.

For all the details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Visitors to a previous edition of Natalis Notabilis.

whatson@timesofmalta.com