THEATRE

Rapunzel: A Tangled Panto

FM Productions is staging Rapunzel: A Tangled Panto at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta until January 5.

The show, which marks the directorial debut of Luke Mercieca, follows how Dame Tfarfira (Edward Mercieca) and her quirky gang set off to rescue Rapunzel, defeat the wicked Gothel and bring the lost princess back home.

Mercieca stars alongside Chiara Hyzler and an ensemble cast that includes Hannah Spiteri, Jasmine Farrugia, Maria Buckle, Sean Azzopardi, Antonella Mifsud and Hannah Gatt.

Kris Spiteri is the musical director, Denise Mulholland is costume designer, while the set design is by Matthew Cassar and choreography is by Francesco Nicodeme.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Hannah Spiteri as Rapunzel. Photo: FM Theatre Productions

Ebenezer Scrooge! The Panto

MADC is presenting its panto Ebenezer Scrooge! The Panto at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema from December 26 to January 5.

Stephen Oliver brings the quintessential miser Ebenezer Scrooge to life, in a vibrant Victorian London, where he meets a lively mix of ghosts and oddball characters who help him remember the joys of generosity and Christmas spirit.

Alan Montanaro returns as the Dame, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Edward Caruana Galizia, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud, Joe Depasquale, Noel Zarb, Vanessa Attard, Franco Sciberras, and Mandy Randon, among others.

Ryan Abela is the production’s musical director, the sets are by Claudio Apap and costumes are by Nicole Cuschieri, while Martina Galea is in charge of choreography.

Ebenezer Scrooge! The Panto is written by Montanaro and directed by Steve Casaletto.

Bookings from madc.com.mt.

The cast of Ebeneezer Scrooge! The Panto. Photo: Justin Mamo

Nokkla Safra u t-Tliet Orsijiet

Vince’tor Entertainment is presenting a pantomime in Maltese for all the family at the Junior College, Msida, until January 5.

The panto turns the Goldlilocks and the Three Bears fairy tale on its head, with Dame Rimelda at the heart of this adaptation.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Chucky’s Christmas Cracker – A Solo Panto Experience

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is hosting a one-person panto featuring drag queen and voice of Love Island Malta, Chucky.

Written and directed by Vikesh Godhwani, the show will see Chucky performing every character in a side-splitting rendition of Beauty and the Beast. One is to expect a riotous blend of pop songs, sharp political satire, uproarious audience interaction and surprise special guests at every performance.

The show, running until December 29, is suitable for an audience aged 17+. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Read more about the show here.

Chucky Bartolo is the sole protagonist of the show.

Comedy Knights 12: Dozen Get Funnier Than This

The Comedy Knights are presenting the 12th edition of their Christmas show at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, from December 26 to January 5.

Their 12th show brings fresh sketches, surprise gags and a stage-full of Comedy Knights favourites, including Chris Dingli, John Montanaro, Pia Zammit, Colin Fitz, and Steve Hili.

Tickets from comedyknights.com.

The Comedy Knights cast members

Red Riding Hood: A Rock n’ Roll Panto

FM Theatre Productions is also staging Red Riding Hood: A Rock n’ Roll Panto at the Astra Theatre in Victoria, under the direction of Chris Gatt and musical direction by Cathy Lawlor.

The production, where the cast performs both as characters and as a live rock band, introduces Sean Borg in the role of Dame.

Joining him is a dynamic ensemble, including Rebecca Darmanin as Red Riding Hood, alongside Tina Rizzo, Gianni Selvaggi, Cathy Lawlor, Dan Ganado, Federica Giallombardo, Hannah Attard, and Peter Farrugia.

The show runs from December 26 to 30. Tickets from teatruastra.org.mt.

Some of the cast members of Red Riding Hood: A Rock n’ Roll Panto. Photo: Facebook

MUSIC

Winter Wonderland Spectacular

The Malta Police Band are performing classic festive tunes, featuring local vocalists and the Malta Police Pipe Band at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, on Christmas Eve at 6pm.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra: The Miller Sound Lives Forever

The world-renowned Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform a selection of songs from Glenn Miller’s repertoire, along with a few special arrangements of Christmas classics, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on December 28 at 8pm.

They will play timeless Christmas hits like White Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, A Christmas Love Song and Let It Snow, alongside Miller’s evergreens such as In the Mood, Pennsylvania 6-5000, Moonlight Serenade and many more.

The orchestra will be accompanied by its lady singer and the Moonlight Serenaders, its vocal group.

The show is organised by AD Events. Tickets from showshappening.com.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra. Photo: Facebook/AD Events

Jubilate: Exploring Hope and Joy

The Schola Cantorum Jubilate is presenting its annual Christmas concert at the Ta’ Pinu shrine on December 28 at 7.30pm.

Jubilate − meaning rejoice − will explore the realms of joy and hope. The audience will get to experience the essence of the Christmas season, as well as explore the Roman Catholic Church’s Jubilee Year call for the faithful to be ‘Pilgrims of Hope’. These themes will come together through a curated musical repertoire, projections and literature, giving a contemporary feel to the traditional Christmas concert.

The programme includes popular traditional pieces by Holst, John Rutter and musical arrangements by David Willcocks and pieces from contemporary composers, including Dan Forrest, Malcolm Archer and Terre Roche.

One of the highlights of the evening will be an arrangement for male voices by SCJ composer-in-residence Paul Portelli. In this piece, Portelli weaves a dialogue between the organ and piano, bringing St Alphonse M. De Liguori’s text Tu Scendi dalle Stelle to life.

The concert features the SCJ Adults Choir, joined at times by the SCJ Teenage Boys, with pianist Anna Magrin and organist Joseph Camilleri, all under the direction of Marouska Attard.

Entrance is free of charge and no booking is required. For more information, visit www.scjchoir.com. Follow the choir on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

The Schola Cantorum Jubilate in last year's Christmas concert. Photo: SCJ

MISCELLANEOUS

Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem

The 15th edition of Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, the Nativity village spread on 20,000sqm of land, is back.

The village will be animated during the following dates and times: Christmas Day (4-7pm); Boxing Day (2.30-7pm; December 27 (4- 7pm); December 28 (4-7.30pm); December 29 (3-7pm); New Year’s Day (3-7pm); and on Sunday, January 5, (Adoration of the Magi 2-7pm).

Re-enactors at Bethlehem f'Għajnsielem. Photo: Charles Spiteri

The Magical Illuminated Trail

The Magical Illuminated Trail is on the Verdala Palace, Buskett, until January 4, with proceeds going to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The Palace gardens will see many new lantern structures and visitors may meet an enchanting wizard with a magical book of spells, wander through the mystical Avatar Garden and lose oneself in the dazzling Rainbow Forest. One will come across Minions and various wonderful creatures along the trail.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

The entrance to the illuminated trail. Photo: Illuminated Trail Malta

Fairyland Malta

Triton Square in Valletta is again transforming into Santa’s City until January 5.

Attractions include Rudolph’s Wheel, Penguin’s Ice Skating, Santa’s Grotto, Santa’s Magical Carousel, a Christmas market and a food court. Children may also enjoy a fun and educational interactive laboratory on the Granaries in Floriana, titled Chaos Lab.

For all the details, visit fairylandmalta.com.

Children having fun at the Chaos Lab, the latest addition to Fairyland Malta. Photo: Fairyland Malta

whatson@timesofmalta.com