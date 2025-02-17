THEATRE

Il-Qarċilla

Il-Qarċilla, the traditional ‘street theatre’ performed during carnival time, is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The play is about a marriage contract in which everyone declares whatever comes to mind: what gifts the bride and groom will receive from their parents, witnesses, friends and certain prominent persons and entities, all in the form of rhymed verses.

The notary must document everything to make the piece legally binding. All this delivers a satire about the political and social situation of the country.

The Festivals Malta production is written by Michael Spagnol and directed by Joseph Galea, with music direction by Etienne Spiteri.

Il-Qarċilla, certified 15+, will be staged on February 21, 22, 27 and 28. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Novecento

Novecento, a theatrical production by Costantino Films, is being staged at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on February 22 at 8pm and 23 at 5.30pm.

The theatrical monologue by Alessandro Baricco, which premiered in 1994, inspired Giuseppe Tornatore’s 1998 award-winning film The Legend of 1900.

The story is set in the early 20th century, spanning the years between 1900 and the 1930s, and tells the story of Danny Boodman T.D. Lemon Novecento, a pianist born and raised aboard a transatlantic ocean liner. Never setting foot on land, Novecento mesmerises passengers with his extraordinary talent, crafting music that mirrors the infinite vastness of the sea.

The play, certified 6+, will be staged in Italian with English and Maltese surtitles, and will coincide with the publication of the first Maltese language edition of Baricco’s Novecento.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

The production is funded by Arts Council Malta.

Toi Toi Babies: Down to Earth

TOI TOI participatory theatre presents the third part of its four-part series exploring the elements for babies aged 0 to 3.

Down to Earth is inspired by the love for nature and young children’s sense of wonder about the environment. Nurturing a desire for discovery, the little participants (and accompanying adults) will be immersed into a special brand of interactive play, encouraging their natural instinct for curiosity and movement.

The show, being held on February 22 and 23, features newly commissioned music played live by TOI TOI artists. 0-3 shows are relaxed and informal, and adults are encouraged to aid their baby’s participation.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Mid-djarju ta’ student fi skola tal-Knisja

Jamie Cardona’s one-man play continues its record-breaking run at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab from February 21 to 23.

Cardona plays himself and other characters in this show about his time as a teen at a Church school. Through his diary, the audience follows his mischievous journey while he questions the existence of God, what is right or wrong, and how to attract girls, among others.

Directed by Vikesh Godhwani and written by Cardona himself, the comedy tackles the insecurities of young Maltese people and the (very slow) process of growth.

The show, certified 18+, is being staged again from April to June. Tickets from fmt.com.mt/tnd.

Jamie Cardona in Mid-djarju ta' student fi skola tal-Knisja. Photo: Owen Michael Grech

MUSIC

Iljieli fit-Teatru: Chamberfest

Pjazza Teatru Rjal continues its series of intimate concerts with a saxophone and piano recital at its Green Room tomorrow, February 17 at 7.30pm.

Ever since its invention in the mid-19th century, the saxophone has proved its versatility in bands, jazz and classical music alike. In the field of chamber music, the saxophone-piano combination has been a favourite of many a composer as will be exemplified by saxophonist Philip Attard, who will be accompanied on the piano by Christine Zerafa.

Tickets from ticketline.com.

Ħoss il-Malti

On the occasion of the International Mother Language Day, February 20, the Language Office at the European Commission Representation in Malta is holding an evening of Maltese music from the past to the present day, as well as a live concert.

The event is taking place at Storeroom in Ta’ Xbiex from 7pm onwards.

Admission is free.

Serenata: Works for Soprano and Violin

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation is organising an evening of melodies for soprano and violin including Holst’s rarely heard Four Songs for Voice & Violin at the Oratory of the Onorati, Valletta, on February 20 at 7.30pm.

The programme will also feature works by Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Strauss and others.

Soprano Gabrielle Portelli, violinist Bernard Curmi and pianist Maria-Elena Farrugia will perform.

Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

Legends of Strait Street

The Valletta Cultural Agency, through its Strada Stretta programme, is celebrating the musical legacy of Strait Street, affectionately known as ‘The Gut’, on February 21.

The event features seven musicians led by the renowned multi-instrumentalist and violin virtuoso George ‘Pusé’ Curmi. Together, they will perform original jazz compositions by the iconic composers and performers who once graced the stages of Strait Street during its golden era.

The programme includes works by Lee Spiteri, Joe Curmi Pusè, Paul Arnaud, Dominic Fiteni and Vinnie Vella.

Louise Ellul Bonici, who penned lyrics for some of the pieces, will lend her voice to the performance.

The evening will also include contemporary music, reflecting the evolving spirit of Strait Street today.

Legends of Strait Street is being held at the Embassy Valletta Hotel at 7.30pm. Entrance is free.

George ‘Pusé’ Curmi. Photo: Justin Mamo

FILM

The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, is hosting the sixth Chinese New Year Film Festival, a celebration of Chinese cinema and storytelling, from February 18 to March 4.

The festival will launch with the comedy One and Only on February 18 at 7.30pm. The film follows two youths as they strive to achieve their dream of professional breakdancing.

This week, the festival will also be showing YOLO on February 21, at 7.30pm, a heartfelt and comedic story directed by Jia Ling. The film follows Le Ying, a woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her parents' home.

The festival also includes the screening of Pegasus 2 on February 26 and Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms on March 4.

Tickets can be booked via kreattivita.org.

The event's poster

DANCE

ŻfinDays 2025

The annual ŻfinMalta programme brings together choreographers who are making their mark in the international dance scene to Malta.

ŻfinDays 2025, running from February 21 to March 2 at the Valletta Campus Theatre, will feature new works by Liliana Barros (Portugal/Germany), Simon Riccardi-Zani (France/Malta) and the recreation of Somiglianza by Mattia Russo and Antonio de Rosa Kor’sia (Italy/Spain).

For more information, visit zfinmalta.org/. For tickets, click here.

Dancers in a promotional shoot for the ŻfinDays 2025 choreography by Simon Riccardi-Zani. Photo: Alexandra Pace Studio

MISCELLANEOUS

David Hockney: A Certain Generosity of Spirit

The Arts Society in Malta’s (ASinMalta) next lecture is about one of the best known British artists, David Hockney.

Michael Howard deliver the lecture. He will share Hockney’s journey from Bradford to London, to New York and Los Angeles, and back to Yorkshire, and then his return to LA.

Howard is a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. Although retired, he continues to teach at the Manchester School of Art. He has published widely on European art of the 19th and 20th centuries. He is also a practising artist and has exhibited at the Royal Academy and the New York Art Fair, among others. He is represented in Manchester Art Gallery and in many private collections both in Malta and abroad.

The lecture will take place at the Radisson Blu Resort Hotel, St Julian’s, on February 20 at 6.30pm. Doors open at 6pm when welcome drinks are served.

Society members enter for free. For more information and registration, contact Nicole on mem.asinmalta@theartssociety.org or call on 9989 1006.

Carnival Gozo – Opening parade

Gozo is starting its carnival celebrations on February 22 with a carnival parade in Republic Street, Victoria, at 8pm.

Attendance is free.

Carnival Creations

Ta’ Qali Artisan Village is holding its annual carnival-themed event on February 22, between 10am and 4pm.

There will be parades, performances by Tikka Banda, a clown and magician, cartoon characters, dancing and singing shows, a children’s area complete with a bouncy castle, games and food options, including carnival-themed sweets and treats.

The village’s artisans will be welcoming visitors to their workshops, while others will be lining their stalls along the streets to showcase their crafts and creations.

Entrance is free.