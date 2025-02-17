ŻfinDays is an annual programme that welcomes choreographers who are making their mark on the international dance scene, to Malta. With six performances, spanning two weekends, ŻfinDays 2025 features new works created for ŻfinMalta – ‘IGNIS’ by Liliana Barros (Portugal/Germany), ‘And the others, one day we played outside for the last time’, by Simon Riccardi-Zani (France/Malta), and the re-creation of ‘Somiglianza’ by Mattia Russo and Antonio de Rosa – Kor’sia (Italy/Spain).

ŻfinDays 2025

Liliana Barros, Portuguese choreographer will present her new work: IGNIS, which is Latin for ‘Fire’. IGNIS is supported by the Austrian Embassy to Malta. Barros uses the relationship of cause and response to ignite deep energies and channel profound emotions. A sneak peak of her work described in words:

We burn inside, we explode.

Let us radiate in our exquisite physical condition in space.

We do not want to hide; we want to amplify.

Let it flare up, let it spark.

Is it a poisonous inner impulse or the path to love and salvation?

Let us be kind.

Somiglianza (Prélude à l'Après-midi d'un faune) re-created and re-staged for ŻfinMalta Choreography, Mattia Russo and Antonio de Rosa – Kor’sia. This work is an ironic and joyful homage to Nijinsky's legendary creation and his renowned modern ballet, L'après-midi d'un faune. Somiglianza questions symbolism in Western society, L'après-midi d'un faune, one of the most famous modern ballets. Kor’sia aim to blending end-of-century imagery with contemporary entertainment, the work is a captivating journey through the history of dance, reinterpreted with a modern and innovative perspective. This work is supported by the Italian Cultural Institute of Valletta.

And the others, one day we played outside for the last time - Choreography, Simon Riccardi-Zani. Simon continues a series that he began in 2022 with Ones, in the shade of sandcastles, a new choreography for ŻfinMalta, followed by Plus Ones, at the anchor of water lilies, commissioned for the Franco-German pavilion at the Malta Biennale 2024. This piece reflects on what’s left behind — people, dreams, and landscapes. After carving out spaces for new meanings in Ones and inventing new stories in Plus Ones, what remains when we finally step out of our personal sanctuaries? How does the real world appear, and is there still room for exploration, play, dialogue? This new work is supported by the Embassy of France in Malta.

The programme

Friday, February 21 – Somiglianza / IGNIS

Saturday, February 22 – Somiglianza / IGNIS

Sunday, February 23 – Somiglianza / IGNIS

Friday, February 28 – And the others, one day we played outside for the last time / IGNIS

Saturday, March 1 – Somiglianza / And the others, one day we played outside for the last time

Sunday, March 2 – Somiglianza / And the others, one day we played outside for the last time

We look forward to seeing you at the Valletta Campus Theatre, book your tickets now via Showshappening.com. Stay up to date on our full artistic, learning and participation programme by signing up for newsletters and following us on social media: zfinmalta.org @zfinmalta