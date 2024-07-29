MUSIC

Opera vs Pop Under the Stars

The Gozo Youth Orchestra within The Gozo Youth Wind Band & Orchestra kickstarts its annual summer events on July 29 with the 16th edition of Opera vs Pop Under the Stars.

This year’s edition, being held at the Ġgantija Archaeological Park, will star guest singer Pamela Cibrano (New York, US), the soprano who took part in the first 12 editions of the annual concert. She will join the present resident soprano Nicola Said (Malta/UK) and guest soprano Francesca Power (UK), besides resident singers bass Noel Galea, pop tenor Ludwig Galea and pop singer Sarah Bonnici, as well as upcoming musical theatre singer Tara Azar (UK).

The programme consists of arias, duets and orchestral excerpts from the opera world in the first part and a lighter style repertoire spanning from musical theatre, soundtracks and pop music in the second part.

The Gozo Youth Orchestra will be under the direction of its founder and musical director Joseph Grech.

The concert starts at 8.30pm. For more information, visit https://gozowindbandorchestra.com.

Għaxaq Music Festival: Brit Floyd featuring Harry Waters

After concerts by Julian Marley and The Uprising and Ronan Keating, Għaxaq Music Festival continues with the Pink Floyd tribute act Brit Floyd, who are coming to Malta as part of their P.U.L.S.E tour, on July 31.

Special guest star will be keyboardist Harry Waters, the son of Roger Waters.

The three-hour show features classic tracks from Pink Floyd’s catalogue of albums, including Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell and Meddle.

Tickets from showshappening.com. The general standing area will be against a donation aimed at supporting the Embrace Diversity organisation.

The festival will continue with a Beatles tribute act, Bootleg Beatles, on August 7 and a concert by Tribali on August 8.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Harry Waters. Photo: Instagram

Geolier live in Malta

Italian rapper Geolier will perform at Block 11, Gianpula Village, Rabat, on July 31.

Geolier, who has been active since 2018, is perhaps best known locally after competing in this year’s edition of the Sanremo Festival with the song I p’ me, tu p’ te, placing second.

Doors open at 10.30pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Italian rapper Geolier. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Lumos in concert

Lumos, a quartet featuring Hannah Theuma (vocals), Stephen Scerri (violin), Laetitia Troisi De Menville (harp) and Michael Camilleri (percussion), will be performing a set of their classical and contemporary repertoire on the rooftop of the Catholic Institute in Floriana on August 1 at 8pm.

The Catholic Institute is going through a process of institutional renewal, being led by the office of the Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture, Mgr Claude Portelli. This rooftop series is just one of several initiatives that continue to build on the mission of this office.

For those who would like to extend the evening, post-concert dinner options are being offered at Radici in Melita Street, Valletta.

Tickets for both concert and dinner options are available from www.ticketline.com.

World Club Dome – Island Edition Malta

A clubbing extravaganza is taking place in Malta from August 2 and 4.

The event includes performances by DJ duo Nervo (Australia) and electronic duo Shouse (Australia-New Zealand) at

Gianpula Village on August 2; DJ and producer Morten (Denmark), techno duo Pan-Pot (Germany), DJ and producer Salvatore Ganacci (Sweden) and DJ and producer Stella Bossi (Germany) at Gianpula Village on August 3; and world-famous record producer and DJ Bob Sinclar (France) at Café del Mar on August 4.

The event also includes a day pool party at Bora-Bora Ibiza-Malta at St Paul’s Bay on August 2.

More information and tickets from https://worldclubdomemalta.com.

French DJ and record producer Bob Sinclar. Photo: Shutterstock.com

L-Għanja tal-Poplu

The 16 finalists of the Għanja tal-Poplu festival will perform at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on August 3.

The Malta Concert Orchestra, under the direction of Joe Brown, will accompany the participating singers.

Special guests this year are Renato Micallef, who will receive a special award for his contribution to Maltese song, and Christian Arding, who won the competition in 2023 with the song Il-Baħħ u Jien.

Joseph Galea and Antonella Galea Loffreda will compère the show.

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.com.mt. For more information, visit www.ghanjatalpoplu.org.

Summer Vibes

For the third consecutive year, the Band Club of San Gejtanu is organising the concert Summer Vibes in High Street, Ħamrun, on August 3.

The event includes the participation of two foreign guest artists: English musician, DJ, composer and record producer Chicane, known for such hits as Offshore, Saltwater and Don’t Give Up, and English house music singer and songwriter Steve Edwards, perhaps best known for providing the vocals for Bob Sinclar’s World Hold On.

Local artist Ivan Grech and his band are also performing.

The event starts at 8pm. Entrance is free.

English musician, DJ, composer and record producer Chicane

Kirkop Summer Fest

The annual music festival returns to Kirkop on August 2 and 3. Headlining the event will be tribute acts to Coldplay and The Beatles.

August 2 will see an opening act by DJ Sheron, warm-up sessions by deejays Zrinz and Sue, the Coldplay tribute act Live in Technicolor, and a closing set by DJ Ziggy.

DJ Alex Tonna will open proceedings on August 3, followed by DJ Alex ‘Reflex Grech’ and headliner The Fab 4, a Beatles tribute band. DJ Ryan Spiteri will bring the event to an end.

Entrance is free but donations will be collected in aid of Inspire.

MPO Summer Spectacular

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting its end-of-season concert at

Argotti Gardens in Floriana on August 3 at 8pm.

Under the direction of Michael Laus, the orchestra will perform operatic overtures by Diacono, Boieldieu and Auber, along with two ballet suites: Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty Suite and Poulenc’s Les Biches Suite. Berlioz’s fiery Hungarian March will bring the concert to an end.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Ten: A Big Band Show

DCapitals Big Band will be celebrating a decade of music with a big band show at the Citadel’s ditch in Victoria on August 3.

Joining the band will be guests Ozzy Lino and DJ Micimago and resident singers Francesca Sciberras, Gail Attard, Alexia Micallef and Kantamagħna winner Thomas Casha.

The band will be under the direction of George Apap.

Entrance is free of charge. The event, which forms part of the Cittadella Arts Festival, is supported by Cultural Heritage Directorate, Ministry for Gozo & Planning and Arts Council Malta.

D Capitals Big Band. Photo: Facebook

MISCELLANEOUS

Farsons Beer Festival

The 42nd edition of the Farsons Beer Festival is back between July 25 and August 3 at the Ta’ Qali National Park.

The event will feature over 30 award-winning locally brewed or imported beers, and the best of local music and entertainment.

Among this year’s performers are Tribali, Ira Losco, The Crowns, Matthew James Band, Rug, Miss Roberta and The Travellers.

There will also be an artisan market and a food court.

Admission is free, with no entry tickets required. For all the details, visit the festival’s Facebook page and website, farsonsbeerfestival.com.

Eco Festival 2024

Eco Market Malta is holding the second part of its festival at the Upper Barrakka Gardens, Valletta, from August 1 to 4.

The market, open from 10am to 5pm, will feature more sustainable products for the eco-conscious community.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Cheers Beer Fest

The Qbajjar promenade (parking lot) in Marsalforn is hosting a beer festival on August 2 from 7.30pm onwards.

Entertainment will be provided by local band Mae, Queen tribute band Supersonic Queen (UK), DJ Ryan Spiteri and Clint Bajada.

Entrance is free.

Gozo Ceramics Festival

Ceramic artists and artisans are converging at Xlendi Bay on August 3 for the 11th edition of the Gozo Ceramics Festival.

Participants will showcase their works and demonstrate their techniques live.

Visitors may take the opportunity to have a hands-on experience on the potter’s wheel, creating their art in clay, while enjoying traditional music and dance. There will also be hands-on activities and animations for children.

Entrance is free. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more info.

Visitors to last year's edition of the festival. Photo: Facebook/Gozo Ceramics Festival

VISUAL ARTS

Through the Eyes of a Collector

The exhibition Through the Eyes of a Collector offers a rare glimpse into the private collection of an avid art enthusiast, showcasing a diverse array of artworks that span various periods, styles, and media.

This unique display is a testament to the collector’s keen eye for beauty, historical significance, and artistic innovation.

It is curated by Charlene Vella and is open at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta, throughout July. Read more about the exhibition here.

Self-portrait by Raymond Pitrè

Domestic Bloom

Martina Darmanin invites viewers to explore the subtle intricacies and vibrant nature of the home in her debut solo exhibition at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

Through a tapestry of textiles, ceramics and botanical motifs, Domestic Bloom celebrates the harmonious fusion of nature-inspired design elements that define our living spaces.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until August 4. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays: 6am to noon; Sundays: 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on the gallery's Facebook page.

Read more about the exhibition here.

Domestic Garden by Martina Darmanin