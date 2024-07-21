The ongoing exhibition Through the Eyes of a Collector offers a rare glimpse into the private collection of an avid art enthusiast, showcasing a diverse array of artworks that span various periods, styles and mediums.

This unique display is a testament to the collector’s keen eye for beauty, historical significance and artistic innovation.

“The exhibition’s central theme revolves around the collector’s personal journey and evolving tastes over several decades,” says curator Charlene Vella.

“Each piece selected for this showcase tells a part of a much larger narrative, reflecting different facets of the history of art but also the collector’s own experiences and passion.”

St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Valletta by Alex Dalli

Visitors are invited to explore how personal preferences and cultural contexts have influenced the curation of the collection over time, she continues.

Most of the paintings collected were acquired directly from the artists themselves, and therefore have impeccable provenance.

The exhibition largely features modern art that spans much of the 20th century, illustrating the collector’s ongoing engagement with the art world. There are also artworks by living artists. This allows viewers to also come into contact with artworks by such artists that have been in private hands for several years and therefore never before seen by the public at large.

Windsor Terrace, Sliema by Peter Quinn

Pieces by Carmelo Mangion, John Borg Manduca, Francis Xavier Vassallo, Raymond Pitré, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, Alex Dalli, Mary de Piro and Tonio Mallia are among the local artists. Among the foreign ones are paintings by Emmanuel Levy, Peter Quinn, Joël Circhanski-Deleuze, Lucille Cranwell, Edward Read, Sybella Stiles, Vladimir Velechko, and Tristram Ellis, among others.

“In one way or another, each artist and artwork is connected to Malta, and if not directly to Malta, to the collector,” continues Vella.

There are several highlights in this exhibition, including several paintings of World War II as seen through Maltese eyes. These are vivid paintings of submarines, a raid taking place in Siġġiewi on Christmas Eve in 1942, a wartime parade at King’s Gate in Valletta, and scenes of Sliema Ferries and Għar id-Dud back in the day.

Sliema lady with her pet by Kenneth Zammit Tabona

“The collection also includes paintings by female artists, including a rather unknown woman documented as G. Castaldi. She is reputed to have been active in the 1920s and 1930s and was a student of Edward Caruana Dingli,” says the curator.

“As often happened with females active in the early 20th century, their art was forgotten and it, therefore, needs to be rediscovered and made known. Any information about this artist would be welcomed by the curator.”

Through the Eyes of a Collector offers a small glimpse into the world of art collecting, as seen and experienced by one passionate individual. It offers visitors a chance to not only admire unique paintings but also to gain insight into the art of collecting that makes each piece so significant.

This exhibition is curated by Charlene Vella, and is open at the Palm Court Lounge, at The Phoenicia Malta, throughout the month of July.