THEATRE

MADC One Act Play Festival

MADC is back with the 45th edition of The MADC One Act Play Festival. Six short plays will be staged by 22 talented performers from September 5 to 8.

These are Clara by Arthur Miller, directed by Silvana Maimone; Ritual for Dolls by George MacEwan Green, directed by Sarah Jane Zrinzo; A Bump in the Night by Susan Vesey, directed by Josue Formosa; The Sneeze by Anton Checkhov, translated and adapted by Michael Frayn and directed by Asen Bukov; A Game by Dennis E. Noble, directed by Alexia Manduca; and Death Threats by Ashley Harris and directed by Stefan Galea Debono.

Among the cast members are Andrew Zammit, Agata Dominika, Stefan Galea, Daryl Vassallo, Katrina Lupi, Iwona Pawlowska and Kim Woods.

The last performance will be followed by an awards ceremony. Awards will be given for best production, best director, best actor, best actress, most promising actor and most promising actress.

All plays are in English and certified 16+. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page. Tickets from madc.com.mt.

Improvizza!

The improvised theatre festival returns to Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta, from September 4 to 7.

The event brings together improvisers from all around the world who will take part in improvised shows every evening, allowing audience members to view a different style of theatre that is created on the spot.

Nine different workshops are also being offered, suitable for all ranges of improvisers, from beginners to more experienced players.

For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

MUSIC

Bach and His Sons

Festivals Malta is holding a concert dedicated to the Bach family at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on September 5 at 8pm.

Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach is known for his complex, emotive works. Among his children, three sons − Wilhelm Friedemann (1710-1784), Carl Philipp Emanuel (1714-1788), and Johann Christian (1735-1782) − emerged as distinguished composers.

The programme portrays the composers’ distinctive styles in the trio sonata format, showcasing the evolution of musical expression from the intricate polyphony of Johann Sebastian to the expressive freedom and elegant lyricism of his sons.

The Valletta Baroque Ensemble with Sarah Spiteri and Tatjana Chircop on violin, Jacob Portelli on cello and Pablo Zapico on the theorbo will perform.

For more information and tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

The Valletta Baroque Ensemble. Photo: Rob Matthews

Crossbones Trombones

Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta is presenting the Crossbones Trombones from Belgium on September 6 at 8.30pm.

The group of young and motivated musicians, who found each other in an attempt to channel their passion for music through their common love of the trombone, will perform an eclectic and entertaining programme.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Strange Kind of Women live in concert

Strange Kind of Women, an all-female tribute band of Deep Purple, is performing at The Garage, in Żebbuġ, on September 7 at 8pm.

Composed of five talented musicians, the band brings a fresh and unique perspective to the classic Deep Purple sound, while staying true to the spirit of the original band. They are also the only tribute band fully-endorsed by the original band itself.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Paul Oakenfold – 30 Years of Perfecto

Paul Oakenfold. Photo: Shutterstock.com

English record producer and remixer Paul Oakenfold is paying tribute to Perfecto Records, Britain’s longest running independent dance label, with a club day/night at the Aria Complex on September 8.

Perfecto has sold over 10 million records, with releases from Carl Cox, PPK, Pharrell Williams, Tilt, Timo Maas, BT, Man with No Name & Jan Johnston, among others.

Oakenfold will play a two-hour classic set. He said he will be playing “a straight club record – underground tracks that I love”.

He will be supported by GAI Barone, Andy Moor, Sean Tyas and Greg Downey, among others.

The event runs from 4pm till late. For tickets, call 7979 7782 or 7943 1080, or visit showshappening.com.

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta Pride

Malta Pride Week opens officially on September 6 with a press launch hosted by ARC and an exhibition, titled The First Walk Under the Rainbow, hosted by MGRM.

Events will move to Gozo on September 7, which will feature, among others, a Pride Village at Villa Rundle in Victoria, hosted by LGBTI+ Gozo, the Pride March and an after-party at La Grotta, both hosted by ARC.

ARC will also host a community discussion titled ‘Embracing Diversity: Understanding Queer Families’ at MCVS, Valletta, on September 8 at 7pm. The event will be followed by readings from All You Need is Love by Shanni Wilson and Lajla by Lara Calleja, with the participation of drag artist Olivia Lilith and hosted by MGRM.

Malta Pride Week runs until September 15. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and Instagram account.

The Malta Pride logo

Maritime-themed workshops for children

Heritage Malta is inviting young artists aged seven and over to join two creative workshops inspired by maritime-themed paintings at the Auberge d’Italie, in Valletta, on September 3 and 5.

From Canvas to Creation: Transforming Paintings into 3D Masterpieces on September 3 will see the young participants crafting 3D artworks featuring a variety of materials, assembled in a collage-like manner.

On September 5, Waves of Inspiration: Admiring Seascapes and Unleashing Your Artistic Talent, will start off with a guided tour of MUŻA, where the young participants can explore the diverse moods and interpretations of the ocean, and then capture them in their own drawings and paintings.

There will be sessions in English at 9.30am and in Maltese at 11.15am on both days.

These activities forms part of Heritage Malta’s Student Summer Programme 2024. Tickets from heritagemalta.mt.

Seashore Style Festival

An inclusive festival featuring bands, artists and dancers from all over the world is taking place at the Valletta Waterfront on September 7 from 7.30 to 11pm.

The event, organised by Unici, will also include an inclusive fashion show by Italian and Maltese fashion designers using hand- painted fabrics by people with different abilities.

Dawn Desira, winner of The Voice Kids Malta 2023, will be the event’s special guest.

For tickets, call 7972 9594.

Poetry reading session at MUŻA

A special poetry reading session featuring Maltese poet and writer Immanuel Mifsud (photo) will be held at MUŻA, the National Museum of Art in Valletta, on September 5 at 7.30pm.

The event forms part of the BOV exhibition Inwaħħdu Xbihat Minn Kullimkien, which has been extended to October 6. Curated by Keith Sciberras, the exhibition offers a comprehensive snapshot of Maltese art’s evolution from the 1970s to the early 2000s, featuring 58 works from 31 prominent local artists.

Mifsud played a pivotal role in selecting the works of poet Achille Mizzi to accompany the visual art pieces on display.

Attendance for the poetry reading session is by application only due to limited seating. Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

To apply for a seat, interested individuals are encouraged to submit their application via this link.