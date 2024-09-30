ARTS

Notte Bianca

Valletta will come alive once again on October 5, as Festivals Malta presents another edition of Notte Bianca.

This year’s programme is divided into seven routes: alternative, theatre, classic, music, dance, children and red routes.

Among the highlights are Tribali fl-Infern ta’ Dante at Triton Square, featuring alternative band Tribali in an artistic project inspired by Dante’s works; a musical titled Fil-gwerra m’hemmx rebbieħa, directed by Dominic Cini with lyrics by Etienne Micallef, at Sala San Duminku; the concert Mużika Mistika by the choir Vox Dulcis Chorale exploring various elements of mysticism and spirituality at St Andrew’s Scots church; Versatile fuq Kastilja, featuring The Versatile Brass band performing on stage in front of the OPM; the Rock Stage featuring Grotium, Soul, Poison Cherry and Lord Adder at City Theatre; L-ispettaklu featuring a performance by the Brass House Unit and Yada Dance Company in St George’s Square; an adaptation of Trevor Zahra’s novel Il-Ħajja Sigrieta tan-Nanna Ġenoveffa at the Royal British Legion; and Burdell Ġo Strada Stretta, a performance by Moveo Dance Company at The Splendid.

For the full programme and more details, visit www.festivals.mt/nb.

THEATRE

Peter Gynt

A reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s iconic play Peer Gynt is being staged for a second weekend at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta between October 4 and 6.

Adapted by British playwright Brad Birch and directed by Chris Gatt and starring Joseph Zammit alongside an international cast and crew, Peer Gynt spotlights themes of identity, culture and displacement.

The plot follows the life and adventures of one of Europe’s great liars on a surreal and thrilling ride, following the impulsive fantasist as he rises from rural poverty to obscene wealth and power.

Produced by Adrian Buckle and the Malta School of Drama & Dance, the show is supported by Arts Council Malta. Booking from kreattivita.org.

Read also this Times of Malta preview.

Joseph Zammit in the title role of Peter Gynt. Photo: Jacob Sammut

Toi Toi Babies: Up in the Air

The TOI TOI participatory theatre produced for babies between 0-3 years, presents the first of a four-part series exploring the elements at the Manoel Theatre Studio on October 5 and 6 at 9.30am.

Breezing through the clouds, flying with the butterflies and birds, the show explores the importance of air to humans, animals and most of the things on Earth. It features newly commissioned music, played live as part of an accessible, immersive production introducing babies to musical instruments. Adults are encouraged to aid their baby’s participation.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja

Jamie Cardona reprises his role as a former student who recounts his experience at a Church school at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab, on October 4.

The show, certified 18+, will run until November 24.

Tickets from fmt.com.mt.

MUSIC

Beethoven’s Hammerklavier Sonata

The Manoel Theatre in Valletta is launching its Season Programme 2024-2025 on October 1 with a concert of two of Beethoven’s sonatas: the Hammerklavier Sonata (opus 106) and Sonata Op. 90, performed by pianist Joanne Camilleri.

The concert starts at 8pm. Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Read more about the concert here.

Joanne Camilleri

SPMO Musical Moods

The SPMO Wind Quartet will present a concert at the Girolamo Cassar Hall, Mediterranean Conference Centre, in Valletta, on October 3 at 7.30pm.

The quartet, featuring Silvio Zammit (flute), Noel Beck (clarinet), Alfred Fenech (oboe), and Peter Lyndley (bassoon), will perform works by Beethoven, Morricone, Puccini, Rubtsov, Abeling, and Piazzolla, among others.

Booking is open at the MCC and showshappening.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Laudate Dominum

Malta Enterprise is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a concert in aid of the Children in Need Foundation at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on October 4 at 7.30pm.

Soprano Nicola Said and tenor Cliff Zammit Stevens, together with the Pueri Cantores Jubilate Deo (under the direction of Daniela Ellul), will be performing an eclectic programme of sacred works ranging from Bach to spirituals.

The concert, which will also see cathedral organist Ronald Camilleri unleashing the full power of the Mascioni organ, will be under the musical direction of the maestro di cappella of the Metropolitan Cathedral, Christopher Muscat.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Nicola Said and Cliff Zammit Stevens

Rock’N 4 Animals

On World Animal Day, Vuċi għall-annimali is holding a fundraising rock concert at Gianpula on October 4 at 6pm.

The event will be headlined by Airport Impressions and Matthew James, with supporting acts The Marmalades, Jodi and Ian and MW. There will also be an after-party by Nate.

The event will be hosted by Frank Zammit and James Ryder.

Entry is for those aged 16+. Tickets from showshappening.com.

The Ewfonija Grand Operatic Concert

The ‘Opera is Gozo’ month will kick off with the third edition of the The Ewfonija Grand Operatic Concert on October 4 at 7.30pm.

Soprano Marvic Baldacchino and tenor Alan Sciberras will accompany the Ewfonija Orchestra, conducted by Mariella Spiteri Cefai, in an array of overtures and intermezzos from legendary opera composers such as Verdi, Puccini, Donizetti, and Massenet.

Admission is free, but booking is recommended by e-mail on info@ewfonija.com or SMS on 7958 6041.

Praise You – Fr Rob Galea in Concert

Fr Rob Galea will perform in a concert at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta Msida Campus, on October 4 at 8pm and October 6 at 5.30pm.

The acclaimed author, singer and songwriter, who has already released eight albums, will present a night of worship, inspiration and uplifting melodies.

Local band Echo will be the supporting act.

The event is being held by Missio Malta in collaboration with Families for Christ. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Fr Rob Galea. Photo: Facebook/Fr Rob Galea

Steve Rothery Band: 45th anniversary tour

Steve Rothery, guitarist of Marillion, is celebrating 45 years of the legendary band and solo music at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema on October 4 and 5.

Together with his band, Rothery will be playing a different set on the two dates.

The event is organised by NNG Promotions and Rock ‘N Malta. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Steve Rothery with his band. Photo: Facebook/Steve Rothery

Wind and String Piano Quintet

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is opening its Chamber Concert Series on October 6 with two monumental works: Beethoven’s Quintet for Piano and Winds, Op. 16, reflecting his early style and hinting at later innovations, and Brahms’s Piano Quintet, Op. 34, known for its emotional depth and complexity.

MPO resident conductor Michael Laus will perform at the piano, joined by the principals of the MPO wind and string sections.The recital will be held at the Robert Samut Hall, Floriana, at 10.30am.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Chasing Pandora – album launch

Gozitan band Chasing Pandora is launching their comeback album with a concert at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria, on October 5 at 8.30pm.

The new album blends the band’s innovative sound with their signature melodies, showcasing their dynamic range and creativity.

Tickets from www.donboscogozo.org.

Chasing Pandora. Photo: Jasmine Camilleri

MISCELLANEOUS

designMT

The Malta Crafts Foundation, in collaboration with various partners, is organising the first edition of designMT from tomorrow, September 30, to October 5.

The expo will comprise a number of thematic discussions that will explore contemporary design trends in a number of its fields, namely spatial, digital, fashion, and food and beverage design. Each will take place with the participation of various industry leaders and emerging creators.

The event will also feature four exhibitions, each showcasing a diverse collection of contemporary design pieces carefully selected for their blend of functionality, style and cultural significance, reflecting modern living in a meaningful way.

These exhibitions will be held at Auberge D’Aragon, Fortress Builders, St John’s Cavalier, and the Valletta Design Cluster.

For more information, visit designmt.org and the event's Facebook page.

Exhibits on display as part of Design.mt.

whatson@timesofmalta.com