THEATRE

Gozo Theatre Festival

The festival's artwork

The second edition of the Gozo Theatre Festival is being held at Villa Rundle Gardens, Victoria, tomorrow, September 9, and on September 12 and 15 from 8pm onwards.

The opening night will see six original 20-minute live theatre performances. The plays will be staged again on September 12, when three of them will be chosen by a panel of judges for the final on September 15. These plays will be staged again on the final night and there will be an awards ceremony.

The festival is organised by Beta Entertainment Theatre Academy and Limestone Pictures, with the support of the Gozo Cultural Heritage Directorate and the Ministry for Gozo and Planning.

Entrance is free.

MUSIC

Mozart Evening

The Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta is dedicating an evening to Mozart on September 9 at 7pm.

Pianist Alexei Galea Cavallazzi and violinist Kristina Besman will be performing Fantasia in C Minor K. 475 and Sonatas for piano and violin in C Major K. 297, E Minor K. 304 and G Major K. 301.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

MCO Soul, Rhythm ‘n’ Blues

The Malta Concert Orchestra, directed by Joe Brown, will perform standard soul, rhythm and blues hits at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on September 13 at 8.30pm.

These include Soul Man in America, Sweet Soul Music, Stand By Me and Dancing in the Street, among many others.

The orchestra will be accompanied by singers Olivia Lewis, Mike Spiteri and Christian Arding.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Disney Concert: Enchanting Melodies

Angelic Voices and Hillon Quartet are presenting an evening of Disney film music at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija on September 13 at 7pm.

Among others, the event will feature popular numbers from The Little Mermaid, Mulan, Aladdin and Tangled.

Formed in 2018, the Hillon Quartet features Ann Abela and Roberta Schembri on violin, Sarah Tanti on viola, and Elisa Debono on cello. Angelic Voices is the Santa Luċija parish choir, founded in 1997.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Santa Luċija local council. Entrance is free. Call 2166 6600 to reserve a seat.

L-Opra fil-Każin

Opera Unleashed is presenting its latest production at Cafe Riche in Vittoriosa on September 14 at 7pm.

Set in a mystical, timeless garden that mirrors the emotional landscapes of love, L-Opra fil-Każin takes the audience on a journey through the eyes of Cherubino and other characters through operatic arias and songs.

Divided into three acts, the performance delves into the awakening, trials and fulfilment of love, portraying the passion, temptation and struggles each character endures. In the end, love triumphs, restoring hope and celebrating the human experience in a heartwarming resolution.

The performance includes music from Bizet, Mozart, Puccini, Bellini, Handel, Rossini, and other notable composers.

Sopranos Angelica Buontempo, Alexandra Camilleri Gambin, Daphne Camilleri, Madeleine Gruppetta, Bettina Zammit, mezzo-sopranoNicole Vassallo and tenor Tom Armitage will be accompanied by pianist Amy Borg.

Bookings are against a donation of €15, which includes a welcome drink and canapés and can be placed on the following form.

Some of the performers at the event's location, Cafe Riche in Vittoriosa.

Skald: Morsa

Local band Skand, founded in 2017, is launching their second album, titled Morsa, on September 14.

In this album, the quintet express their views on social issues, politics, war, peace, abuse, nature, lifestyle, drugs, death and love, among others.

The launch is taking place at the Junior College Theatre in Msida at 9pm. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets from fmt.com.mt/tnd.

The five-piece band Skald. Photo: Sebio Aquilina

FILM

Royal Opera: The Marriage of Figaro

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is screening The Royal Ballet & Opera’s production of The Marriage of Figaro on September 10 at 7.30pm and September 15 at 3pm.

Mozart’s comic opera is packed with plot twists, forbidden desires and unforgettable melodies, combining laugh-out-loud comedy with moments of breathtaking beauty.

Certified PG, the production is directed by David McVicar.

Tickets from edencinemas.com.mt.

Żvog Short Film Festival

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting the inaugural edition of the ŻVOG Short Film Festival on September 14 at 7pm.

The event will see the screening of 19 short films by local and foreign directors, including Miguel Muscat, Bruce Micallef, Benjamin Pascoe, Maria Laura Vella Clark, Manca Cerar, Radheya Jegatheva and Esther Toledano.

Some films will be shown out of competition.

The event is certified 15. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

The event's poster. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Outdoor Short Movies Night

CineClub Malta is presenting an outdoor screening of award-winning short movies at Storeroom in Ta’ Xbiex on September 15 at 7.30pm.

The line-up includes Period. End of Sentence (2018), an Oscar-winning documentary by Rayka Zehtabchi on the fight for women’s rights in rural India; Schwarzfahrer (1993), an Oscar-winning short movie by Pepe Danquart that tackles issues of racism and social injustice; and The Neighbours’ Window (2019), another Oscar-winning short film about unexpected connections between neighbours.

There will be an exclusive screening of The Present (2020) by Farah Nabulsi, which follows a Palestinian father and daughter as they navigate a challenging and poignant task under occupation.

Entrance is free.

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta Pride

The 20th edition of Malta Pride continues this week with more events including Womenspace, a drag bingo and Eurovision night, a quiz night, disco parties and club nights, the Kwir Olimpiks and various talks.

The celebration reaches its climax with the Malta Pride March on September 14 at 6pm from the Triton Fountain in Valletta to St George’s Square, where the Pride’s main concert will be held from 9pm onwards. Performing on the night are DJ Chris Brown, Avenue Sky, Clintess, Patricia Tibwi, ERBA, Claudia Faniello, Miss Penny, DJ Sue and DJ Cathy K.

For all the details and tickets for the various events, visit maltapride.com. Also stay updated via the event’s socials.

Swieqi Fest 2024

Swieqi local council is hosting another edition of Swieqi Fest from September 13 to 15, featuring a big line-up of live performances and an exhibition.

Among the performers are Emma Muscat, Lara and the Juke Boys, Skarlet, Ryan Hili, The Alchemists, Kevin Paul and Joe Roscoe, Claudia Faniello, Vinyl Paradise, Chasing Pandora and Family3 (featuring Gianni). The event will be headlined by the UK tribute act The Spice Girls Experience on September 14.

The Swieqi Arts Group will hold an exhibition at the local community hall and on September 14, it will host various activities for children aged five to 10 from 4 to 6pm.

Events are being held at the Swieqi Civic Centre. Entrance is free. For more details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The tribute act The Spice Girls Experience will headline Swieqi Fest on September 14. Photo: Facebook

MOONment

The China Cultural Centre is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, at its premises in Melita Street, Valletta, on September 13 at 7pm.

There will be readings of Chinese poetry, music and dance, besides hands-on workshops to DIY mooncake and Chinese lanterns. There will also

be a raffle, with proceeds going to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Entrance is free but reservations are recommended by e-mailing events2024ccc@gmail.com.

Tinkering Days

Inspired by the global Maker Movement, the Valletta Design Cluster is hosting an event celebrating the ingenuity and passion of local inventors, makers and hobbyists of all ages.

Tinkering Days will showcase local talent and feature various hands-on workshops and demos, including: Lego robotics, woodworking, laser-cutting, bread and butter making, embroidery, pottery and sustainable art.

The event, ideal for anyone with a passion for DIY, tinkering and creative exploration, is being held on September 14 from 10am to 6pm. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Għajn Open Weekend

The Energy and Water Agency is hosting the fifth annual Open Weekend at the Għajn National Water Conservation Awareness Centre in Rabat on September 14 and 15.

The educational experience for all the family combines entertainment with valuable insights into water conservation.

Among others, visitors will have the chance to join a mini tour to learn more about sustainable water management practices and enjoy a series of animated short videos delivering important messages on water conservation and water-saving tips.

Children can look forward to interactive theatre shows, fun and educational animations and games and various hands-on workshops.

Admission is free. For more information, visit the event’s or Għajn Facebook pages.