Online casinos offer various bonuses and promotions to attract new players and reward loyal customers. These casino bonuses add value to your gameplay and bankroll but must be used carefully if you want to extract the maximum value from them. Here's an overview of the most common online casino bonuses and why you should take advantage of them.

Welcome bonuses

Welcome bonuses are offered to new players who open an account with an online casino. These bonuses usually match a percentage of your first deposit up to a certain amount. For example, a 100% welcome bonus up to $200 would double your initial deposit up to $200.

Welcome bonuses give your bankroll an instant boost when you join a new casino. They allow you to play more games and place larger bets than your initial deposit would permit. With a chunky welcome bonus, you can explore the casino's game selection without as much risk.

Deposit bonuses

Deposit bonuses are similar to welcome bonuses but are offered to existing players making subsequent deposits. These reload bonuses also match a percentage of your deposit, usually between 25-100%.

Deposit bonuses incentivise players to continue funding their accounts to receive bonus cash. They work to keep players engaged and spending at the casino. Deposit bonuses may be offered across all games or for specific game categories only.

Free spins

Free spins allow you to play slots without spending your own cash, which is what every player wants from their casino experience! Casinos offer free spins as part of welcome packages and also as standalone bonuses to regular players. The spins usually apply to certain slot games picked by the casino, so check which games have free spins before you play – it may not be the game you’re interested in.

Free spins enable you to spin the reels risk-free and still have a shot at real money wins, although check the casino’s T&Cs to see whether there is a minimum withdrawal limit on a free spins win. They are a popular bonus because slots tend to have a high house edge. Free spins let you minimise losses while playing these games.

Cashback bonuses

Cashback or rebate bonuses refund a percentage of the money you've lost playing at the casino. Cashback rates vary across casinos but tend to range between 10-25%.

These bonuses return some of your losses and mitigate the risk of playing. Even if you have an unlucky streak, cashback bonuses ensure you get something back. They provide cushioning for your bankroll.

No deposit bonuses

No deposit bonuses, as the name suggests, do not require any deposit to claim. After signing up, the bonus money is credited to your account immediately. No deposit bonuses tend to be small amounts, typically $10 to $20.

No deposit bonuses allow you to preview the casino's games without reaching for your wallet. If you win with the bonus, many casinos permit you to keep your winnings, provided you meet the wagering requirements.

Loyalty rewards

Loyalty programmes reward players for their continued play at the casino. As you wager real money, you earn points that can be redeemed for bonus cash, free spins, and other perks.

Loyalty schemes retain players by providing incentives to keep them playing there. The benefits get better the higher your status in the loyalty club. Loyal players may receive personalised bonuses, gifts, and access to exclusive promotions.

Wagering requirements

One condition attached to most online casino bonuses is the wagering or playthrough requirement. This specifies how much you need to wager before you can withdraw bonus funds. Wagering requirements are usually set at 20-50x the bonus amount.

Wagering requirements deter bonus abuse and give the casino a chance to recoup some losses. Make sure you understand the playthrough rules before claiming any bonus. Focus on clearing the requirement to withdraw your winnings.

Why use online casino bonuses?

There are many advantages to taking advantage of casino bonuses:

Bonuses maximise your bankroll and playing time. The extra funds let you place more bets and play more rounds.

Bonuses allow you to sample new games at lower risk. Try different slots and table games without dipping into your own cash.

Bonuses reward you for playing and may help recoup prior losses. Rewards programs and cashback deals provide incentives to continue playing.

Bonuses help you learn casino games and develop strategies before betting real money. Practice with bonus funds to hone your skills.

Bonuses deliver added excitement and fun. More spins, more chances to win, more variety in your gameplay.

To make the most of online casino bonuses, opt-in to all relevant offers, understand the fine print, and work to clear wagering requirements. Used strategically, bonuses can stretch your entertainment budget and maybe even score you some big wins.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/