In recent times, there have been significant changes in the gambling regulations landscape, particularly in the Nordic region, with Finland's recent decision to end its state gambling monopoly by 2026. This move could set a precedent that could inspire neighbouring country Norway to reconsider its regulatory approach.

Many gamblers are looking forward to seeing a change in Norway’s end to its state monopoly on this sector, which will make Norway the final country to do so once Finland finalises its regulatory framework.

It remains to be seen if this change will occur in the near future, as we explore Norway’s current gambling landscape and consider how Finland’s move toward a free market could influence Norway’s approach.

Norway's current gambling landscape

Currently, Norway maintains a strong grip on its gambling industry through a state monopoly, as the government owns all forms of gambling through two state-run companies, Norsk Rikstoto and Norsk Tipping.

Despite these restrictions, the possibilities for sports betting in Norway, as well as online casino games, are numerous. Many Norwegians have been able to play at offshore gambling platforms. These online casinos often offer better bonuses, larger game libraries, and faster payment solutions. Although the Norwegian government has taken steps to limit access to these sites, many Norwegians continue to gamble on these platforms by using alternative payment methods like e-wallets.

Finland’s move towards liberalisation

Like Norway, Finland has held a state monopoly on gambling for many years. Recently there’s been concern that this approach might not be the most effective or efficient to manage the industry. This is one of the reasons Finland decided to dissolve its monopoly and opt for a licensing system that allows private companies to operate in a strictly regulated market.

By adopting this approach, Finland is hoping to generate more revenue from the gambling market by allowing competition that will result in innovation and market efficiency. Secondly, since many citizens were already accessing gambling services from offshore operators, Finland wants to regain control of its gambling market to obtain more profits.

Potential benefits of ending the monopoly for Norway

The main reason that could make Norway consider ditching its gambling monopoly for an open market is economic. Like Finland, the country also stands to see its gambling-related revenues increase with the addition of private operators in the market through taxes and licence sales. Furthermore, Norway could see more jobs and new business opportunities arise both within the gambling sector and adjacent industries like the tech and finance sectors.

Additionally, as the demand for online gambling has been increasing rapidly and with many Norwegians looking for better options on international platforms, Norway could have a better competitive advantage by opening its market. Also, Norway could regulate its citizens’ gambling activities more effectively if more of them were playing on locally licensed platforms.

Aligning with European trends

Like Finland, Norway may be influenced by a larger European trend of countries shifting away from monopolistic practices towards more open, competitive markets. This shift is amplified by the European Union (EU) regulations that call for the free movement of services across member states. Although Norway is not part of the EU, it is still part of the European Economic Area (EEA) and might have to align its policies with EU standards. This could potentially push Norway to reconsider its current gambling monopoly structure.

Looking ahead

Finland’s decision marks a huge shift in the Nordic gambling scene, and its outcomes will be monitored closely by Norway. While the Norwegian government has shown some indications that suggest it might loosen its grip on its gambling monopoly, Finland’s transition to a licensing model could prove to be successful. Norway could potentially use Finland’s experience as a blueprint, learning from both its benefits and challenges in implementing a well-regulated and competitive gambling market.

