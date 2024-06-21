A woman was grievously injured on Friday morning after she was hit by a car in Gżira.

The 51-year-old Gżira resident was walking in Rue D'Argens at around 7.45 am on Friday when she was struck by a Mazda Demio being driven by a 21-year-old man from Sliema, police said in a statement.

She was given first aid from a medical team on site and was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where her injuries were certified as grievous.

A police investigation into the incident is still ongoing.