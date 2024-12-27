A 62-year-old woman from Ħamrun was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday after being involved in a traffic accident in Żejtun shortly before midday.

The accident occurred on Triq il-Ħotba.

Initial investigations suggest the Honda motorcycle ridden by the woman was involved in a collision with an Isuzu truck driven by a 25-year-old Ħal Luqa resident.

The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where her injuries were certified as serious.

Police investigations are ongoing.