A 62-year-old woman from Ħamrun was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday after being involved in a traffic accident in Żejtun shortly before midday. 

The accident occurred on Triq il-Ħotba. 

Initial investigations suggest the Honda motorcycle ridden by the woman was involved in a collision with an Isuzu truck driven by a 25-year-old Ħal Luqa resident.

The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where her injuries were certified as serious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

