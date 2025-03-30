A woman who reported her partner for assaulting her asked court to drop the charges against the 40-year-old man on Sunday, saying she believes someone had drugged him.

The woman, who is pregnant with their fourth child, told court the relationship between the two was good and she did not need protection.

The man was charged by Inspector Christian Cauchi, who told court that on March 11, he slightly injured the woman in St Julian's, made her fear violence, and breached a conditional discharge.

But on Sunday, the alleged victim told court she had forgiven the man. She alleged someone had drugged him, and that is why he acted in that manner.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello upheld her request to drop the charges.

She ordered a ban on the publication of the couple's names.

The man was assisted by lawyer Francesca Zarb while the woman was assisted by lawyer Andre Borg.