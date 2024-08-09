A man has been injured after a cement pump ended up spraying cement all over a street in Qormi, police have said.

The incident occurred at around 1pm on Triq Santa Katerina.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A police spokesperson said that a cement pump was being used to lay cement on the roof of a nearby building.

For some reason, part of the pump's pipe came detached from the rest of the machine, causing an "explosion" of cement, the spokesperson said.

The man was injured as a result and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

His condition has not yet been established.

Photo: Chris Sant