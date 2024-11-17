On December 1, Fusion Festival will celebrate collaboration and cultural exchange between Maltese and international talent. One of the stars will be world-class soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen.

Could you tell us a little about your childhood? Was there a particular moment or experience that first sparked your passion for music?

I grew up in the Tri-cities, Washington area. I studied piano when I was little, and we would often sing at home with my dad playing guitar. I’ve loved music as long as I have existed. I knew from an early age I was a singer, and would sing often at home. It wasn’t until high school, however, that I discovered opera, and started studying classical singing. Before discovering opera, I sang in a jazz choir, and in many musicals, and was even the president of the drama club.

How did your time at the Houston Grand Opera Studio shape your artistry and prepare you for the demands of international stages?

I grew a lot in my time in Houston, and learned a lot about my craft and also about this business. While I was part of the programme, I performed several roles, and covered others, which was very educational.

Winning the Operalia Competition in 2014 was a pivotal moment in your career. How did that achievement impact your journey as an artist?

Listening to Placido Domingo talk about the art form at a press conference for Operalia changed my life. He made it really simple: “As long as I love singing, and people want me to sing, I will keep singing.” He made me realise that singing in and of itself is the reward, and this paradoxically makes you sing better.

Looking back, are there any special performances that hold a particularly meaningful place in your heart?

My first La Traviata in Bordeaux was special, as was the first time I sang a real opera role, Musetta in La Boheme. Winning the Met Competition and Operalia were also special moments in my career. In those moments, I knew I was born to do this.

You’ve performed diverse roles in works by composers like Mozart, Verdi, and Wagner. How do you approach preparing for roles that demand such different styles and vocal techniques?

Vocal technique is the same across all styles. You need efficient air, breath support, and good adduction. I’m stimulated by the study of different styles and languages. It isn’t easy, but it is a labour of love. I am of the opinion that diversifying repertoire, when done gracefully, can improve the longevity and quality of the voice. Like with exercise, you don’t want to do the same thing every single day. When you introduce a variety of challenges, you can improve your baseline technique and also find new ways to enjoy singing.

Your recent recording of Four Last Songs with Sony Classical has been praised. What drew you to the works of Richard Strauss, and what do you hope listeners take away from this album?

The complex but gorgeous harmonic travelling of Strauss has always really appealed to me, along with the beautiful vocal lines and delicate poetry. His worship of the soprano voice in his compositions. I feel so lucky to get to experience becoming a conduit of this exquisite music that Strauss wrote. I hope people hear the love that I am conveying for them through my voice.

What do you find most rewarding about performing opera?

The storytelling, the exquisite music, the connection between myself and the audience, and the synergy of so many parties working together.

As you look to the future, what would you consider your ultimate dream or goal in your career or personal life?

I dream of growing old surrounded by loved ones, comforted by the notion that I gave everything I had to lift people up, the heal their wounds in the knowledge that I have loved and am loved.

On December 1, Rachel Willis-Sørensen will be performing at Night With The Stars, part of Fusion Festival. For tickets visit showshappening.com