Children and youth who experienced domestic violence had the opportunity to design the official Christmas cards for the Home Affairs Ministry.

In a statement published on Monday, the ministry said the Christmas cards design was an initiative in collaboration with the Victim Support Agency (VCA), which since its inception in 2021, assisted nearly 8,000 cases.

The VCA not only provides emotional support but also guides victims on what to expect in court cases.

Among those cases are children and young people who have endured difficult times behind closed doors and found help from the agency’s dedicated professionals.

During an informal meeting with the participants, Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri described this initiative as one that goes beyond mere illustration. He said through their artwork, the children had an opportunity to express themselves and also showcase their talent.

The meeting highlighted the sense of appreciation felt by the children and youths who were able to participate in this initiative, as well as their pride in seeing their artwork featured on the official Christmas cards.

Brian Farrugia, VCA’s CEO, expressed his satisfaction with the agency’s work, especially when it results in improving the lives of the victims. He reaffirmed his commitment, along with his team of professionals, to continue assisting more victims so they can move forward with their lives.

Regarding the Christmas cards initiative, he praised the dedication shown by the children and youth in creating their artwork, which he said reflects the VSA’s commitment to encouraging victims to not lose hope and assuring them all the necessary support.

The statement concluded that in 2024 marked further progress in this sector, particularly for victims of domestic violence. In February the Police Force opened its first hub for victims of domestic violence and gender-based violence in Santa Luċija which operates 24/7 throughout the year.

Work is underway to open another hub in Mtarfa.

According to the statement, the Police Force received approximately 1,300 reports per year related to domestic violence. Since the unit’s creation, reports have increased by 25 per cent, indicating that the hub’s services have encouraged more victims to seek help.