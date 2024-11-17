The ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People, taking place November 15-24, is an annual celebration of the arts in Malta, specifically designed for children and young people. This vibrant festival features a diverse range of performances and workshops that engage young audiences, fostering creativity, critical thinking and a love for the arts.

One of the festival highlights is the exhibition But I See Beauty & Wonder... a collaboration with Arts Council Malta taking place at Spazju Kreattiv. It invites audiences to explore the transformative power of art and how it influences our perceptions of the world.

This sets the stage for a series of performances that delve into various themes. SALTICE, held at the Manoel Theatre, is an enchanting children’s opera that combines stunning origami costumes with a magical narrative, encouraging children to discover creativity in unexpected forms and illustrating how imagination can unveil beauty in everyday life.

Among other performances, MITI MITI, FETCH!, and Skydiver bring unique, internationally influenced experiences to all children.

MITI MITI, hosted at the Salesian Theatre, invites young viewers to journey through Greek mythology in an interactive setting where they decide which of 10 legendary stories will be brought to life on stage. Written by Maltese storyteller Saviour Pirotta and directed by Sean Buhagiar, children actively participate in the storytelling process.

Meanwhile, FETCH! presents an energetic, humorous dog-training performance with an international twist. Developed by a creative international team from Romania, FETCH! is designed to entertain and engage families with its joyful unpredictability and universal appeal.

Skydiver also brings an international perspective with a multi-sensory dance experience that transports viewers into a dreamlike, sky-high world. Created by Greek artist Xenia Aidonopoulou, this show invites families to journey through clouds, surrounded by birds and butterflies, in an ethereal encounter.

This year, ŻiguŻajg is also expanding to Gozo, where schoolchildren will experience the festival first-hand. From November 20-22, the performance The Dentities will be held at Xewkija Primary School, inviting viewers to explore identity through a cast of diverse characters – such as a dancer, bookworm and even a mischievous thief.

For the youngest audiences, Chasing Rainbows takes toddlers ages 0–2 on a colourful journey through a giant storybook, highlighting the excitement of discovery. Similarly, The Trial of Nina places children in a whimsical courtroom setting. Other notable performances are Peter & The Wolf and luzAzul.

Opening Doors and Theatre Anon return to ŻiguŻajg with two imaginative and thought-provoking shows at the SK Theatre. Dr Zen and the Topsy Turvy World, presented by Opening Doors, introduces the audience to Dr Zen – a wise, magical figure who helps others find calm amid life’s challenges.

Meanwhile, Theatre Anon’s AIDA follows the journey of Aida, a rebellious girl who unexpectedly finds herself inside a video game created by her mother, Gloria.

In addition to performances, the festival offers a variety of hands-on workshops led by professional artists from Malta and abroad.

On November 9, Italian artist Rebecca Ranieri led a workshop focusing on the use of light and torches to explore beauty from ‘ugliness’.

A week later, on November 16, Greek artist Ioulia Chante will host Clay Relief: Turning Fears into Beauty, where children can reshape their fears into positive creations through clay modelling.

On November 19, French artist Katel Delia will present a mini photography masterclass for ages nine to 11, guiding participants through six stations to capture unique compositions.

Following this, on November 21, Indian artist Shweta Urane will teach caricature drawing and printmaking techniques for children aged nine to 13.

On November 23, Maltese artist Sarah Maria Scicluna will introduce Colours and Robots: Painting With Art Machines, merging art with technology through pen plotting.

Lastly, on November 30, Turkish artist Ebru Cinar Erdogan will lead Colours After the Gloom, focused on calming embroidery projects using vibrant threads.

Ultimately, the ŻiguŻajg Festival serves not only as a platform for artistic expression but also as a means to cultivate a generation of empathetic and socially aware individuals.

For more information to book your tickets, visit ziguzajg.org.