A tender published this week will provide Malta’s Public Service with 250 electric vehicles for general use. This ambitious project will reduce the existing fleet, replace polluting vehicles with others that use clean energy, and increase efficiency through a new car-sharing concept that will be introduced in government departments.

Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana said that this initiative, which is coming into force after a phase of detailed study, will leave a very positive environmental impact.

“This change will concretely save the country 185 tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) per year, with the project being carbon neutral with the installation of two thousand square meters of photovoltaic panels in public spaces. All this testifies to the environmental and sustainable credentials that the Public Service practices,” Sultana explained.

Through the tender issued, it is estimated that the rate of electric vehicles in the Public Service fleet will increase from seven per cent that was there in 2021, to almost 40 per cent.

This project has a value of €10 million and is financed by European funds.

Home Affairs, security, reforms and equality: A brief introduction

Emanuel Psaila

The Ministry for Home Affairs carries the heavy burden of ensuring every aspect of the country’s security. The added remit of reforms and equality make this Ministry even more far-reaching. Twenty-three departments, entities and agencies fall within the Ministry – some of which are very small in size, others larger and others still quite massive. Their common denominator, however, is that they are all wholly committed to achieve the goal set out by the government, that is to improve the country’s security, ensure equality and be a catalyst for reform.

Encompassing several crucial elements in all aspects, the Security sector includes law enforcement through the Malta Police Force (MPF), the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) and the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA). Security also comprises the Secret Service, Detention Services (DS), the Critical Infrastructure Protection Directorate (CIPD) and the Civil Protection Department (CPD). Despite their small size, some departments have a huge role in protection and defence matters. Such departments include the Directorate for Defence Matters (DDM) and Probation and Parole Services (PPS), the latter reaching out to both victim and aggressor. The Commissioner for the Welfare and Development of Prisoners within the Correctional Services Agency (CSA) ensures the safeguarding of prisoners’ rights. All matters related to aviation and airport safety and security are dealt with by AVSEC (Aviation Security Malta). Recent amendments in the Constitution have rightly recognised the Civil Protection Department as a disciplined force along with the MPF, CSA and AFM.

So much work awaits us in the coming months and years

Immigration is another important sector that needs to be scrutinised from several perspectives. Legal immigration is being strengthened for more efficacy and transparency and to meet the demands of a market that needs to continue to run smoothly. Employment in the construction, nursing, accounting and blue- collar sectors, for instance, is in high demand. Illegal immigration, on the other hand, is happening via both sea and air and is necessitating constant enforcement measures to eliminate illegal residency and employment. Several entities are involved in these concerted efforts, first and foremost the Police Corps and the Armed Forces with successful missions on land and at sea. Immigration’s many challenges are faced daily by Detention Services, AWAS (Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers) and the IPA (International Protection Agency). Much work still needs to be done but great improvements have been made and these have been noted by foreign agencies such as EUAA (European Union Agency for Asylum) and UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

The Registration section caters for all documentation and certification needed from the cradle to the grave. Services here are provided by AKM (Aġenzija Komunità Malta), IMA (Identity Malta Agency) and RA (Residency Malta), along with the regulator that oversees due diligence – the GCES (Office of the Regulator for Granting of Citizenship for Exceptional Service). MPF and MSS also play crucial roles here. There is also the involvement of agencies and departments in other Ministries, such as Transport Malta, Jobsplus, and the Housing Authority, all aiming to provide the best customer care possible. A notable transformation is taking place, aided by technology and law amendments, for services to be more centralised and effective - and for clients to be served in a more timely manner.

Malta is at the forefront regarding Equality and Reforms. This is another vast field comprising several entities, among which the Human Rights Directorate, NCPE (National Commission for the Promotion of Equality), Victim Support Agency, the Commission on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence, ARUC (Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis) and LGBTIQ. Discussions are constantly ongoing and decisions are constantly made, in order to retain our leading position in Europe and beyond, to keep being innovative and catalysts of change, and to achieve all our goals.

So much work awaits us in the coming months and years, but I am certain of the full commitment of each department, agency and entity, and of each public officer irrespective of scale, towards the fulfilment of what we have set our minds to attain.

Emanuel Psaila is Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Home Affairs, Security, Reforms and Equality.