Maltese Digital Marketing Company 9H Capital has received The Newcomer Award from WooCommerce, an internationally-acclaimed open-source ecommerce platform that helps merchants and developers build successful businesses for the long term. In layman’s terms, WooCommerce is the most popular ecommerce plugin used by WordPress websites, with over 5 million active websites using it.

In a post entitled The WooExpert Awards: Europe 2023, WooCommerce said that this award acknowledges the notable contributions of an agency that recently joined the WooExpert programme. The post claims that 9H Capital has demonstrated a strong eagerness to actively engage with the Woo team, contribute to the programme’s objectives, and grow alongside Woo. The nominees for this award are put forward by the Woo programme managers, and the winners are determined through a voting process.

Committed to offer unrivalled expertise

9H Capital is a new comprehensive technology and digital services group co-founded by ANCHOVY’s founders Benji and Zak Borg, and James Abela and Matthew Sammut of NIU. It consolidates the respective companies’ local market leadership position and their technology talent base into an integrated digital offering that provides each client-base with end-to-end digital services to support them on their digital transformation journey.

9H Capital CEO Benji Borg said that this was just another step in the right direction.

“We are committed to offer unrivalled expertise in branding, digital content, user experience design & web development. As a creative & tech agency, our philosophy revolves around maximising the potential of modern digital solutions to give your business more value and new opportunities for growth,” Borg said.