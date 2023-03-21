Activists from the group Moviment Graffitti on Tuesday handed an open letter to the Office of the Prime Minister protesting over the hospitals concession deal.

The letter, signed by over 400 people, expresses “outrage” that years of would-be investment in the country’s health infrastructure had been “lost” with the victims being the most vulnerable members of society.

A court annulled the controversial deal last month and Steward Healthcare and the government have sent each other contract termination notices as an appeal by Steward looms.

The letter says Mr Justice Depasquale’s landmark judgement made it abundantly clear that the people behind Vitals and Steward acted in bad faith. Their corrupt intentions were clear from the moment a secret memorandum of understanding was signed with the government.

“It (the judgement) also lays bare the utterly flawed reasoning and corrupt process of this supposedly socialist government’s string of privatisation deals, through which it sold off public land and core national infrastructure related to energy and healthcare,” the letter says.

The privatisation of public assets that served to benefit the rich to the detriment of everyone else was a “betrayal” of the core beliefs of Labour's own supporters, the letter adds.

Graffitti said it was calling for an investigation into all privatisation deals in which former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, former ministers Konrad Mizzi, and Chris Cardona and chief of staff Keith Schembri were involved.

Should any wrongdoing be found, any assets involved must be returned to the state and criminal action must be brought against those involved.

Such deals, it said, included the concession for the American University of Malta, the sale of the former ITS site to db Group, and the Electrogas and gas supply agreements.

The group said the court's hospital judgement should be an opportunity for the Labour Party to shift its stance on privatisation, and immediately stop all current and future deals that involve the sale of public assets.