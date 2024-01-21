Entering 2024, our world is still distressed by instability, turbulence and uncertainty, as the Ukraine crisis prolongs, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict flares up, the Red Sea shipping crisis disrupts global trade and the sluggish world economy struggles to recover. Where the world is heading depends on our choices.

Faced with global challenges, China calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation.

With a view to building a community with a shared future for mankind, we believe that countries with different social systems, ideologies, historical and cultural backgrounds and development levels should find a way to share their benefits, rights and responsibilities in global affairs to make the world a better place.

China’s vision for an equal and orderly multipolar world embodies support for sovereign equality and greater democracy in international relations and resistance to hegemony and power politics. Countries, regardless of their size, strength or wealth, are equal members of the international community and, therefore, should jointly engage in the decision-making and share their rights and obligations.

The international rules should be written by all member states of the UN together according to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and the universally recognised norms governing international relations, instead of being dictated by any power or bloc.

What we need is true multilateralism, instead of exceptionalism and double standards for the sole purpose of selfish interests.

Last November, amid China’s UNSC presidency, the Council adopted the Resolution 2712, drafted by Malta, calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in Gaza”, the first of its kind in the past six years, which was widely applauded by the international community.

China believes that all nations could and should benefit from economic globalisation and free trade - Yu Dunhai

The common aspiration of the majority nations to address global governance deficit, respect international rules and pursue international justice speaks for itself.

To achieve universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation, we have to accommodate the needs of all countries and cope with the development imbalances between and within countries resulting from the global allocation of resources.

The differences in development level, resource endowment and industrial structure of various countries should be taken into account in the building of an economic cooperation framework that features equal-footed consultation, broad participation, mutual benefit and equality.

Trade should never be politicised or weaponised, nor should it be the reason for overstretching the concept of security. Normal business and industrial activities should not be impeded in the name of de-risking.

With the aim of win-win cooperation, we could better expand our common ground and convergence of interests. The pie of economic globalisation should not only be made bigger but also shared fairly, so that it could benefit various communities of all countries.

We believe that all nations could and should benefit from economic globalisation and free trade. Thanks to the agreement signed last November between China and Malta, Maltese high quality bluefin tuna will soon be tapped into the huge China market.

Meanwhile, Chinese electric vehicles have been launched in Malta, which provides local customers with more options. Both of our countries have shown openness and confidence by sharing our market opportunities and building open economies.

China and Malta are both committed to promoting multilateralism and facilitating free trade. China is ready to step up its cooperation with Malta in safeguarding global order, improving global governance and addressing global challenges in the years to come.

Together, we will make this world a safer, more peaceful and prosperous place.

Yu Dunhai is ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Malta.