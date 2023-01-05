Re-enactors of the Three Magi will be touring various towns and villages in Malta on January 7 and 8 before arriving in Gozo where they will bring to an end the 13th edition of Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem.

On January 7, they will visit the Mtarfa Home for the Elderly, St Vincent de Paul Residence and Dar Madre Margherita and churches in Qormi before going to Mater Dei Hospital at 2pm. At 4.30pm, they will visit a live crib in Misraħ San Franġisk in Ħamrun.

On January 8, they will depart at 9am from Mġarr, Malta, which is celebrating the Epiphany with four days of activities until Sunday (visit L-Epifanija fl-Imġarr on Facebook for more information). They will then visit the Mellieħa Home and take part in a re-enactment in the courtyard of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa at about 11am.

At noon, they will depart on horseback to Ċirkewwa and are expected to make their triumphal entrance in Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem at around 3.45pm, where they will present gifts to Baby Jesus.

The Nativity village will be open tomorrow from 2.30 until 7pm.

For more information, visit the Facebook page of the Għajnsielem local council.

Re-enactors of the Magi entering the Nativity village of Għajnsielem.