Obituaries

AGIUS FERRANTE. ANNE, on April 5, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A unique mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is deeply mourned and sadly missed by her daughter Susan and her husband Joseph Zammit Tabona, her son Timothy and his wife Charmaine, her grandchildren Nicola and her husband Simon Paris, Justin and his wife Catherine, Christopher and his wife Karin and Thomas and his wife Jenya, her great-grandchildren Laura, Philip, Emily, John, Georgia, Paul, Catherine and Alexandra, her sister Jo Burridge, her sister-in-law Evelyn Calleja, her nephews, nieces and a host of friends. The funeral leaves Casa Arkati, Mosta, on Tuesday, April 11 at 9.30am for St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks go to the staff of Casa Arkati, Mosta, who looked after her with so much loving care. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. “Like her Maker she went around doing good.” Lord grant her eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. On April 4, JOSEPH, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Lovingly remembered by his wife Miriam, his children Myra and her partner Chris, Alan and his wife Alexia and Julian, his grandchildren Sam Joseph and Lora Marie, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, April 12, at 7.45am, for St Anne parish church, Marsascala, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On April 6, at his residence, Monsignor RICHARD, of Naxxar, aged 74, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his siblings Gina, Lucy wife of his late brother Anthony, Mary Ellul wife of late Paul, Esther Azzopardi wife of Anthony, his beloved nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, other relatives and friends. The cortège will leave the morgue at Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, April 10 at 9.30am for Santa Lucia Chapel in St Lucy Street, Naxxar, where he will be laid præsente cadavere for the public to pay him respect until 2.30pm. The cortège will leave for Our Lady of Victory Parish Collegiate, Naxxar, where Mass will be celebrated at 3.30pm. The family welcomes donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and/or Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. On April 7, at St Vincent de Paul residence, ALFRED, aged 82, from Valletta and residing in Qrendi, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria Dolores, his children John and his wife Rosette, Chris and his wife Elaine, his grandchildren Mark and his wife Analise, Beppe, Eliza and Alec, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow Monday, April 10 at 2pm, for Qrendi parish church of the Assumption, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at San Nikola Cemetery, Qrendi. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Instead of flowers, kindly send donations to Id-Dar il-Providenza.

CARUANA. On April 6, ADELINA, of Birżebbuġa, widow of Carmelo, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 100. Remembered and cherished by their children Agnes and her husband Salvinu Caruana, Lewis and his wife Michelina, her grandchildren Cherise and her husband Wayne, Yanica and her husband Joseph-John, Aaron, Mauro and his wife Alexia, Elvio and his wife Anita, other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, April 11 at 2.30pm at Birżebbuġa parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wishes to thank St Peter’s and Pax et Bonum care homes of Lija and Mosta respectively. Donations in her memory to Puttinu Cares.

DEBONO. On April 6, SALVINU, of Żurrieq, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 87. Loved, remembered and cherished by his wife Carmen, his children Mario and his wife Jackie, Nathalie and her husband Joseph, Silvio and his wife Gertrude and Elizabeth, his grandchildren William, Jeremy, Jasmine, Nicky, Desiree, Ella and Sacha, his brothers-in-law, cousins, other relatives, and friends. A celebration of his life will be held tomorrow, Monday, April 10, at 3pm, at Żurrieq parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at San Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. Donations in his memory to Dar Santa Tereża Institute, Żurrieq, or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, in lieu of flowers, would be greatly appreciated. Lord Jesus, receive him and grant him eternal rest.

GATT. On April 3, MARIA STELLA of Żebbuġ (Malta), residing in Attard, aged 82, passed away peacefully at her residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Emanuel, her children Louise and her husband Robert, David and his wife Sandra, Dennis and his wife Maria, her grandchildren Daniela, Lisa, Monique, Ryan, Lauren, her brother and sisters, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, April 10, at 8am at St Philip of Agira parish church, Żebbuġ, (Malta), followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GIBSON. On April 7, DOROTHEA, aged 76, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever loved and missed by her brother Victor, her sisters Maria, Anna, Cecilia, Rosalie and Agatha and all their families, her beloved nephews and nieces, her neighbour Lourdes Borg, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Saint Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow Monday, April 10, for Għargħur parish church where Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 2pm, followed by interment in a private grave at Għargħur cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

POLLACCO. On April 6, at Pax Et Bonum home, Mosta, IRIS, aged 95, from Birkirkara, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Alfred and his wife Irene, nephews and nieces, their families and her friends, the Sisters and carers at Pax Et Bonum. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Wednesday, April 12 at 1.30pm at St Venera parish church, followed by burial at the Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but a donation to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, will be much appreciated. St Padre Pio intercede for her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of ANTHONY PAUL (Tony) on the 11th anniversary of his departure. May the winds of Heaven, Blow softly and whisper in your ear, How much we love and miss you, And wish that you were here. Sadly missed by Antoinette, Geraldine, Joanna and John-Paul, David and Melanie, granddaughters Zoe and Cora, his sisters-in-law and their families.

BROWN – WILLIAM. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, today the anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughters Yvonne, Dorothy, Annabel and Cliff and grandchildren.

De BATTISTA – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his death. Very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Doris, his children, and families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

de’ CONTI MANDUCA – NOEL. Lovingly remembered on the fifteenth anniversary of his passing. 10-12-1941 – 08.04.2008. His brothers, sisters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DESPOTT – GEORGE JOSEPH. Treasured and unfading memories of my dear loving papa on the 60th year of his demise. Gone too soon but never forgot all the good things you instilled in me. Your loving daughter Tania. Please say a prayer.

PAPAGIORCOPULO – EVELYN. Unfading and treasured memories of our beloved mother on the 60th anniversary of her death tomorrow, April 10. Fondly remembered by all her family. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PORSELLA-FLORES. Treasured memories of GEOFFREY on the seventh anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts of his children Pierina, Liliana, Renzo, George and Marco, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RANSLEY – LAURA. In loving memory of my beloved wife, today, April 9, the seventh anniversary of her demise. Very much missed and always remembered by her husband, twin sons and family. Forever in our hearts and always in our thoughts and prayers.

SAMMUT – EDWIN. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Pauline, his children Mario, Josanne and Antonella, their spouses and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SANSONE. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. His wife, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your daily prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The 10.30am Mass being said today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is being offered for his soul.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In loving memory of RENO on the eighth anniversary of his demise on April 8. Deeply missed by his wife Emily, his children Lidwina, Etienne and Andrè, their spouses, his nine grandchildren, relatives and friends. Always in our heart.

SCOTTO. In loving memory of our mother, SHEILA, née Abela, on the fifth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always remembered and missed every day by her sons, Mark-Anthony and his wife Ke, Stefan and his wife Lucia, her daughter Valerie, family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam - GODWIN SAID on the 24th anniversary since his passing away. In loving memory of a dearest father. Deeply missed Daniela. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of HELEN, née MIFSUD BONNICI and VICTOR M. XUEREB the most beloved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, on the 14th anniversary of their call to eternal life. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Maphine, widow of Karl Despott, Walter and Kathleen Xuereb, Anne Marie Xuereb and Pierre Vella Petroni, their six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

In loving memory of LOUIS AQUILINA - 9th April 2021. Two years ago you went away, I think about you every day. The hardest days were now mine, And I wanted to stop time. My heart could not believe, My mind could not conceive. But oh! Sad mornings came, And lonely nights the same. I accepted that nothing could be done, But think about you and our fun! I try to live one day at a time, And imagine you, with your bright smile. Forever in our hearts. Carmen, Keith, Elaine, Kyle, Logan, family and friends.

To Thank

The family of DENISE FARRUGIA would like to thank the Rev. Parish Priest of Santa Lucija for the funeral service and all those who attended Mass, sent flowers, offered Masses and expressed sympathy on the sad loss of a beloved daughter and sister who went to meet the Risen Lord on 5th March, 2023. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family of ANNE GALDES would like to thank the Rev. Clergy for the funeral service and all those who attended Mass, sent flowers, cards, joined us in prayers and expressed sympathy on the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 31, 2023. We also express our gratitude for the Management and staff of Casa Arkati Care Home, Mosta. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

The family of the late PETER PAUL CASSAR PARNIS would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass, all those who attended the funeral or in any way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of their beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 3, 2023. Lord, grant him eternal rest.