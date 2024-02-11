Obituaries

AMATO GAUCI. On February 9, at St James Capua Hospital, CECIL, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister-in-law Marie Rome, widow of his brother Edgar, his nieces Romina and her husband William Martin, Bettina and her husband Michel Demajo, his nephew Jon and his wife Anita, and their children and grandchildren, Michael and Sarah, Andie and John, Nick, Beppe, Timmy, Emma and Ollie, and his dedicated personal carer, Rody, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital in Sliema for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, on Tuesday, February 13, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On February 8, DOMINIC, of St Paul’s Bay, aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his wife Therese, his daughters Cristina and her husband Gratian, Angela and her fiancée Jonathan, his grandchildren Catalina and Isaac, his siblings Charlie, widower of Maria, Rita, widow of his brother Salvinu, Michael and his wife Catherine, Emmanuel, widower of Judy, Tony and his wife Yvonne, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, February 15, at 7am, for Maria Addolorata parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where a Mass will be celebrated at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On February 10, LILIAN, aged 93, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be fondly and lovingly remembered by her son Dr Mark Schembri and his wife Claire, her granddaughters, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 13 at 9am for St Augustine parish church, Valletta. A Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 9.30am, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.The family would like to thank all the staff involved in her care at Villa Messina and Mater Dei Hospital. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar Bjorn will be appreciated.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BARTOLI – HAROLD. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Dearly missed by his children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of JOHN, a beloved father and grandfather, on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Rosanne, Mark and Veronica, David and Abigail, Gail, Adam, Luke and Jody. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRUNO. In loving memory of our dearest SANDRO, today the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sorely missed by his wife Loraine, his children Adrian and Martina, Karl and Jade, grandchildren Giulia, Beppe and Oliver, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, February 11 at 11am at Pembroke parish church, Pembroke. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRUNO OLIVIER. In loving memory of our beloved FREDERICK, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Maud, daughter Graziella, his grandson Julien and granddaughter Kristina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear mother MARIA, née Vella, wife of the late Anton, of Qala, Gozo, on the 27th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of ROBBIE on the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his two sons Karl and John, families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal life.

CARUANA COLOMBO – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a beloved father on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Fr Adrian and Anna.

CASSAR PARNIS. In loving memory of ROSETTE, tomorrow being the second anniversary of her demise. Forever loved and missed by her sisters and brothers Geraldine, Mark, Marika, Joanne, Dominic, Louise and their families. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 10.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBRINCAT – JOHN. Unfading and much cherished memories of a dear and loving father, today being the 37th anniversary of his demise. You have been gone for a long time dear father but cherished memories of you will forever be in our minds and hearts. Your children Joyce, Raymond and Antoine. May you rest in eternal peace.

DEPASQUALE - Treasured memories of our loving father SAMUEL today. being the 34th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers his sons Franco, Henry, Tonio, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gone but never forgotten.

FENECH – DORA, née Pace. In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt on her third anniversary. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Sadly missed by her sisters, nieces and nephews. May she rest in peace.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest brother MARK on the 49th anniversary of his passing away. His sister Victoria and brothers David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRIGGIERI – DONALD. Much missed and lovingly remem­bered by his wife Wilma and sons Karl and Robert on the second anniversary of his demise.

GATT. In loving memory of JULIETTE on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply loved and so sadly missed by her husband Anthony and her children Francesca and Pierluigi, Nicholas and Diane, and Michael and Anastasia, and her grand­children, Elisa, Matthew and Benjamin. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 10am at St Rita’s chapel, St Julian’s. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of JULIETTE on the sixth anni­versary of her demise. Sadly missed by her nieces Nicola and Katryna and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAMO – JOHN R. In memory of a loving and much-loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 38th anniversary of his death.

TABONE. In loving memory of our dearest father ANTON on the 52nd anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Anton, Marga and their families. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Dr JOHN SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO - A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Tuesday, February 13, the first anniversary of his death, at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARIANNE and JOHN BUSUTTIL - 11.2.2003 – 20.2.2003. In loving memory of my dear parents on the 21st anniversary of their demise. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by their only daughter Moira, grandchildren Anthony, Janika and Keith and their respective families. Merciful Lord, grant them eternal rest.

In loving memory of GEORGE CREMONA on the 30th anniversary of his tragic loss. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His parents Joe and Maria, his brother Robert, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOSEPH MUSCAT being the eighth anniversary of his demise. Deep in our hearts; Your memory is kept, To love, to cherish; And never forget. Always in our thoughts and prayers, loved and remembered by his beloved daughters Carmelina, widow of Neville Bonett, Simone, wife of Carmelo Micalizzi and Marie, wife of Olvin Mangion, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of KARMENU AQUILINA on the second anniversary since he went to meet the Risen Lord, February 12, 2022. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family, relatives, colleagues and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, February 12 at 8am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mother of the Church in Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

A caring physician and gentleman Dr PATRICK FRENDO (14.2.2023). In memory of a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Lina, Daphne and Valibor, Christine, Annelise and Flavio, Rachel and Clayton, and grandchildren Daniel, Kyle, Mason and Blake. A mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Wednesday, February 14th at 6pm at St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, Malta. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

The family of the late JOSEPH and THERESA ABELA who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 9 and 26, 2024 respectively would like to express their gratitude to the clergy, family and friends who attended Mass and sent flowers. Special thanks to the staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan, and the Palliative Ward, SAMOC.

Dorothy Cassar Delia together with her children and their respective families would like to thank Fr Keith Scicluna who celebrated Mass and all those who attended the funeral service, sent flowers and cards on the great loss of their beloved Dr JOSEPH CASSAR DELIA, MD a dear husband, father and grandfather who was received into the arms of Our Lord on Monday 22nd January 2024. Please remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

