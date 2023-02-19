Obituaries

AGIUS. On February 17 at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN ( (one of the founders of radiotherapy in Malta), of Mosta and residing in Attard, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Agnes, his children Pierre and his wife Nikita, David and his fiancée Marie, Christine and her husband Aaron, Maria and her fiancé Malcolm, his beloved grandchildren Ella, Anna and Nina, his sister Grace Bunce, his brother Joe Agius, his in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 20, at 1.30pm for St Mary parish church, Attard, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CILIA. On February 17, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, GRACELEE, aged 43, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Steve, her children Kaylee and Kimberlee, her father Paul, widow of her mother Josephine, her siblings, Joseph and his wife Elizabeth, Annette and her husband Etienne, her mother- in-law Helen and her father in-law Charles, her in-laws and their relative spouses, her aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 21, at 3pm, for Siġġiewi parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Hospice Malta would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PEROTTI. On February 17, at Saint James Capua Hospital Sliema, ALDO, aged 94, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Marthese née Dimech, his children Peter and his wife Veronique, Angela and her husband Arthur Galea Salomone, his grandchildren Michaela and Julian, Andrew, Roberta and Martin, Maria and her husband Matthew and Simon, his great-grandchild Timothy, his brother Albert and his wife Rita, his in-laws, his carer Shayne Magno, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Saint James Capua Hospital Sliema on Tuesday, February 21, at 9.15am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadevere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at St James Capua Hospital for all the care given to him. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ELLUL-MICALLEF – CHARLES. Fondly remembered by his family on the 18th anniversary of his passing. A prayer is kindly solicited.

ENGERER. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Lilian, his children Vanessa, Edward, Kurt and Marija Kristina, their spouses and grandchildren. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 22 at 6pm at Sacro Cuor parish church Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. Treasured memories of our father HENRY, 1921-2003 on the 20th anniversary of his passing away to a new life and of our mother EVELYN on the second anniversary of her passing away to a new life. Fondly remembered by their family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

GALEA. In loving memory of our parents MARGARET and EMMANUEL on the 20th and 12th anniversary respectively of their demise. Never forgotten and always remembered by their children, Tanya, Ken, Mhairi, widow of Mel, grandchildren Sephora, Gabriel, Gareth, Gavin, other relatives and friends. May they rest in peace.

GRECH – ALICE. Treasured memories of a dear and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today being the 17th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joe and Marcy, her grandsons Andrew, Michael and Steven, and all the family.

GREGORY – MARGARET, née Darmenia. Treasured memories of a dear sister, on the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by all her family in Malta and UK. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MIFSUD BONNICI – GIUSEPPE, 1930-2019. On the fourth anniversary of his death, still very much sadly missed by his wife Maria, his daughters, Josette, Marie and Tonio, Anna, and his much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Dr Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and his family. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 22 at 10am at the Jesuit church, Valletta, and at 6.30pm at the Carmelite Basilica, Valletta. Requiescat in pace.

PIROTTA – DOMENICO. Treasured memories of a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of our dear father, Dr PAUL SCHEMBRI, PhC, MD, today the 54th anniversary of his death. Louise and Antoine.

STELLINI. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear LILIAN on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Greatly missed by her children Giselle and David, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

On the first anniversary of the demise of GEMMA ABELA who passed away on February 21, 2022 at the age of 90 Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her brother Joe, her sister Vivien, her daughter Daphne, her daughter-in-law Judith and many other relatives and friends. Your presence we miss Your memory we treasure Loving you always Forgetting you never. Lord, grant her eternal rest

MARIANNE and JOHN BUSUTTIL 11.02.2003 – 20.02.2003 In loving memory of my dear parents on the anniversary of their demise Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by their daughter Moira, her husband Anthony, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Merciful Lord, grant them eternal rest

In loving memory of GODWIN CAUCHI on the eighth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Lina, his children Erika and Stephen Gauci, Christian, Raphael and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 11.30am at San Ġwann parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest

Maria, Noel and Maryanne, Terry and Karm Meli and Maria, widow of Joseph, together with their children and grandchildren would like to thank Fr Joe Cilia, parish priest of Lija, and Fr Gerald Micallef, who concelebrated Mass, the Żebbuġ Gozo Local Council, the Lija mayor, relatives and friends who attended the funeral service, offered donations or expressed sympathy over the loss of their beloved brother, uncle and grand-uncle HARRY DEBONO who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 19, 2023. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of KARM DELICATA on the 15th anniversary of his passing away Fondly remembered by his dear wife Mary, his sons Marco, Simon and David, their respective spouses, his grandchildren, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of RONNIE GALEA yesterday the 10th anniversary of his death A most loving, dear husband to Maria, née Cremona, a devoted father to Karl and Marisa, and Pierre, a doting and much loved nannu to Paulette, Emma Marie and Elisa. Your life a beautiful memory Your absence a silent grief A heart of gold, a smiling face Your love for us lives on in us Always in our hearts and lovely memories you left us, missing you more and more as years go by. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, February 19 at 10am at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta.

The family of PETER LANFRANCO who passed away on the 14th January 2023, would like to thank all those who attended his funeral Mass, sent cards and letters, offered Masses for the repose of his soul, made donations in his memory to the Hospice Malta, the MCCF or to any other worthy cause and/or in any other manner expressed their sympathy at his passing. May he rest in peace

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.