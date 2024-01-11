Obituary

ABELA. On January 9, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, THERESA, née Serpina, of Valletta and residing in Balzan, aged 88, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Joseph, her daughters Marisa, wife of Dr Joseph Zammit, MD, Ruth and her partner Dave, her sisters Beatrice and Gemma and their spouses, her sister-in-law Tessie, widow of Charles, her grandchildren Andrew, Daniel, Stephen and Patrick, together with their spouses and partners, and her great-granddaughter Alyssa, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia on Saturday, January 13, at 8.45am for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am followed by interment at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Balzan. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Antonia for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

GLANVILLE. In memory of our dear mother MARIA, today the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Lina, Bernadette and Joe.

PACE – NORMAN. In loving memory of a dear brother, today the sixth anniversary of his parting to eternal life. Always remembered by his sisters Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Massie, his nieces and nephews and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear brother FRANK who went to meet the Risen Lord 24 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers, Winston, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of George and their families.

ZAMMIT TABONA – MAURICE. In ever loving memory of our dearest and much loved father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his passing. So sadly missed. A Mass shall be said today at 6.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth church, Sliema.

In loving memory of our dear mother CLARA LILIANA ATTARD on the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her seven children, their respective spouses and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen. “I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live, and whoever lives and believes in me shall never die.” John 11:25.

