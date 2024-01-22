Obituaries

MIZZI. On January 20, at The Imperial Residential Home, THERESE (Tessie), née Zammit, of Sliema, aged 88, widow of Albert Mizzi, passed away peacefully to eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved daughter Edwina and her husband Ivan Grech, her adored grandchildren Michela and Andrew, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema, tomorrow, Tuesday, January 23, for St Julian’s parish church, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and dedication shown by the management and staff at The Imperial, particularly during her last days. Dear Lord, embrace her in Your loving arms and grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On January 21, ADELINA, widow of Ronald John, aged 96, passed away peacefully into God’s loving arms. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Hugh and Cheryl, Alfred and Joanna, Margaret and Carol, Patricia and Michael, Brigitte, Christopher and Nando, her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Benna, nephews and nieces, her dedicated carers Raycelle and Maria, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held at 9am at St Julian’s parish church on Thursday, January 25 where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi or Hospice Malta Balzan will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PSAILA. On January 19, JOSEPH (LOLLY), aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Rosette and her daughter Emma, his siblings Tony and his wife Sylvana, Anna Rossi, Pippo and his partner Marguerite, Anna, widow of his late brother Alex, his nephews and nieces, his ex-colleagues and ex-employees at the Edible Oil Group of Companies, other relatives and numerous friends. Funeral mass will be celebrated at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa tomorrow, Tuesday, January 23, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BALDACCHINO – MARY. In loving memory of a dearly beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, today the 16th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Lawrence, her children Albert, Lorraine, Doreen and her husband Victor and grandchildren Rhys and his wife Annalise and their son Massimiliano, Dylan, Rebecca and Owen. Lord, grant her eternal life.

BALDACCHINO – MARY. Loving and treasured memories of a dear mother on the 16th anniversary of your passing away to a better life. Always in my thoughts mum, your son – always – Albert.

BONNICI SOLER – MICHAEL. In loving memory of our dear cousin on the fifth anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his family and friends.

GRECH. In loving memory of JENNIFER. Forever In our hearts. Julian and Sarah.

RAGONESI. In loving memory of our dear RENÉ on the 25th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and remembered with much love by Tania, Anita, Roberto, Joanna and Carlo. Divine Mercy, may he rest in eternal peace. A prayer is solicited.

SHEPHARD. In loving memory of WILLIAM, today the 24th anniversary of his death. Remembered with pride and love by his daughters Mary and Lilian, widow of Lino Maistre, his grandchildren Bryan Maistre and his wife Jackie, Sharon Maistre-Welsh, John Maistre, and his great-grandchildren Georgina, Eunan, Carla, Luke, Jamie and Megan. Please remember him in your prayers.

OLGA MIFSUD (January 22, 2021). In memory of a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, today the third anniversary of her demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by her husband Joe, her children Stephanie, David, Sandra and Dennis, her in-laws and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

