Obituaries

GENOVESE. On December 30, MIMA née Galea, aged 95, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Cynthia and Claire, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, at 9am, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable and philanthropic institutions will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTANIER. On January 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, three days short of his 94th birthday, FRANCIS (former 7 Up bottler), went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his children Edwina and her partner Dylan, George and his partner Pauline, Marie Claire, wife of Julian Stock, and Louisette, wife of Jonathan Deeley, his beloved grandchildren Hannah, Peter, Jessica, Patrick, Emily and Alexander, his nephews and nieces, relatives and numerous friends, especially his carers Marthese, Eppie and Eva. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 9.30am. May he rest in peace. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at M8 for their special care and dedication.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. In loving memory of LILIAN, née Pillow, today the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Albert, her children Theresa and Edward and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRINCAT – CHANEL MARIE, née Busuttil, January 2, 2014. Being the ninth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and deeply missed by her parents Joe and Lilian, Sean and Daniela, her nephews Alexander and Zachary, the Brincat family, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, at 6.15pm, at Knisja Familja Mqaddsa, Iklin. Family and friends are invited to attend. Rest in peace, my dear, till we meet again.

CURMI – JOSEPH. A dear and loving husband fondly remembered today and every day. He remains deep in my heart. May he rest in peace. Doreen.

DARMANIN – IRENE née West. In loving memory of a treasured and devoted mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers Louise, Charles and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FENECH SOLER. In loving memory of MARY, née Griffiths, today the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Josephine and grandchildren Sandra, Kenneth, Roger and Erica.

GRECH. Treasured memories of TANO on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by Nicky and Cecily, Vanessa and Noah, Liam, Nicola and Alan.

SAMMUT – Mr Justice VICTOR SAMMUT. In loving memory of a very loving uncle on the 36th anniversary of his passing on to a better life. Never forgotten and always in my thoughts and prayers. Peter.

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE RANIOLO on her second anniversary Those we love do not go away, They walk beside us everyday, Unseen, unheard but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. Your children, Annamaria and Peter, Marco and Monique, Sandro and Christine, Daniela and Luigi, Francesca and Edward, your grandchildren Sebastian and Elena, Thomas, Katrina and Jake, Georgia, India, Valentina, Matteo, Marc, Ella, Amelia and Rafel and your great-grandson Oliver. Lord keep her in Your embrace. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Sunday, January 8 at 11.30am at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa.

In loving and treasured memory of a beloved and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather GEORGE CASSAR BORG on the 32nd anniversary of his demise Always remembered and sadly missed by his children and their families Almighty Lord, grant him eternal rest

