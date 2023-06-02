OBITUARIES

AGIUS. On May 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, GODWIN, aged 91, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved by his wife Mary, his children Christine and her partner Ivan, Joseph, Adrian and his wife Fabiola, his precious grandchildren Simon, Janice, Andrei, Anthea and their families, his beloved great-grandchildren Riley, Timmy and Kate, his sister Lilian and Kitty widow of Louis Agius, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, June 5, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks go to the caregivers, nurses and staff at RoseVille Care Home for all their love, care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA. On May 30, VALENTINE, née Borg-Barthet, widow of Alfred (Freddie), aged 87. She leaves to mourn her children Gabrielle and her husband Karl, Paul and his wife Ilanit, her granddaughters Stephanie, Christina, Julia and Claudia, and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Monday, June 5 at 8.45am, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GRECH – JOSEPH RAYMUND. Lovingly remembering our dear father on his anniversary today and always. His daughters Maria, Anna, Sylvana and their families.

GRECH – PAUL. In memory of my dear father on the 30th anniversary of his death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace. Natalie.

LAFERLA – MARY ROSE. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the third anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May she rest in peace.

SCHRANZ. In ever-loving memory of ALBERT on the third anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed by Brenda, Deborah, Alexandra, Kristina and Matthew, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Prayers for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday, June 2, during the 7.30 and 9am Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCHRANZ. In loving memory of ALBERT on the third anniversary of his passing away. His sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.

SPITERI GONZI – ELIZABETH (Betty). In ever-loving memory of a dear mother, especially today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her family.

In loving memory of MARY ANN VASSALLO, née Camilleri on the 10th anniversary of her passage to eternal life. Though death took you away, We carry you always in our heart, Not crying because it ended, But smiling because it happened, Yours was a life well spent, We are blessed to call you ours, The pain we feel is the love that lives on, The memories will last forever. Much loved and missed by her husband Jason, and daughters Chiara and Michela. May she rest in peace

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.