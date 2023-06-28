Obituaries

GAUCI SACCO. On Tuesday, June 27, at Dakaita, India, FR JOE M. GAUCI SACCO, S.J., aged 86, went to meet the risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in India and Malta, his nephew, Mgr Charles Gauci, Bishop of Darwin, Australia, his nieces Maria and Marvic, relatives and friends. His funeral takes place today in India. May he rest in the peace of the risen Lord.

MIFSUD. On June 24, BRIAN, of Rabat, aged 60, passed away tragically comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Jo, his children Nigel and his wife Chanelle, Andy and his girlfriend Jeannine, his brother John and his sister Linda and their respective families, his mother-in-law Pauline, and his father-in-law Edward, his sister-in-law Doreen and her husband Marlon, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, June 29, at 8am for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am. No burial will be carried out as he will be cremated. May Lord grant him eternal rest.

von MÖLL. On June 25, at home, BARRY, aged 83, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Dolores née Vassallo Gatt, his sons Alexis and his wife Tanya, Charles and his wife Ihna, his daughter Georgina and her husband Robin, his eight much-loved grandchildren, his sister Hazel, his many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and nephews and nieces. His funeral service will be held today Wednesday, June 28, at 9.30am at Holy Trinity church, Sliema.

Requiem Mass

Today, June 28 being the trigesima die from the death of JOSEPHINE CACHIA CARUANA, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at 6.30pm at the parish church of St Mary, Attard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In Memoriam

BORG-BARTOLO. In loving memory of ENA BORG-BARTOLO, dearest mother and grandmother, today being the fourth anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her daughters Christine and Patricia, and her grandchildren Hazel, Joseph, Patrick, William and Michael Rafferty. May she rest in peace.

DELIA – JOHN. Fondly remembered with love and gratitude, especially today on the 12th anniversary of your passing to eternal life. Those who live in our hearts never die. Patrick, Angela, John and their families.

GRECH. Loving memories of EMANUEL, a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 41st anniversary of his passing away. His children Mary, Philip and Joseph, and their respective spouses and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PERICI. In loving memory of The Rev. Can. FRANCIS PERICI on the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his nephews and nieces, their families and his sister-in-law Yvonne. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO – LUIS. In loving memory of our beloved eldest brother on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine and Francis and their families.

In loving memory of H.H. DAME CARMEN J. BECK, S.O.S.J. a devoted wife, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and much loved by her husband H.H. Chev. Richard William Beck Lanzon, S.O.S.J., and her mother-in-law H.H. Dame Teresa Beck Lanzon, S.O.S.J., her family, her relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of LINA AQUILINA, née MIFSUD on the 13th anniversary on her demise, June 28, 2010. Sadly missed by all her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends. MUM, Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words, And missed beyond measure. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

