Birth

BONNICI. On May 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Manuela Micallef Tabone and Aidan, God’s precious gift of a first-born son – KANE. Thanks be to God and the Blessed Virgin Mary. Heartfelt thanks to the obstetrician and maternity staff at the Delivery Suite and Obstetrics 2.

Obituaries

CARUANA. On May 30, VALENTINE, née Borg-Barthet, widow of Alfred (Freddie), aged 87. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Gabrielle and her husband Karl, Paul and his wife Ilanit, her granddaughters Stephanie, Christina, Julia and Claudia and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, June 5, at 8.45am, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On May 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY of Marsa, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her husband Richard, her children Ray and his wife Kathleen, Phyllis and her husband Joseph, Alessio and his wife Therese, her grandchildren James, Simon, Nicolette, Matthew, Denise and Corinne, her great-granchildren Ethan, Hannah, Sophie-Marie, Gregory and Bettina, her brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 5, at 7.45am, for the Holy Trinity parish church, Marsa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RIZZO. On May 31, ELIZABETH sive Elsa née Gingell, aged 81, widow of Victor Rizzo. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Pamela and her husband Jan Hallén, and her son Aaron and his partner Juan Carlos. She will also be dearly missed by her sister Mabel and her husband Paul Cefai. She will also be mourned by her in-laws Frank and his wife Mary, Patrick and his wife Miriam as well as nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves from Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 6, at 8am, for Balluta parish church, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the carers and staff at Casa Leone for their dedication and hard work.

SPITERI. On June 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, GAETANO, of Ħamrun, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Violet, his son Raymond and his wife Mary Anne, his daughter Anna, his grandchildren Emanuel, Elizabeth, Eleanor and their spouses and his great-grandchildren Emily, Elena and Emma. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 5, at 1pm for the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TERRENI. On June 2, JOSEPHINE, née Degiorgio, widow of Joseph Terreni, and former wife of the late Joseph Edwards, passed away peacefully at home at the venerable age of 99. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Brian Edwards and his partner Katarina and his children Seth and Lauren, Jenny and Jamie; her daughter Barbara and her husband Christopher Cassar Torreggiani and their children Johanna and Andrew, Frances and Joe and Mary and the children of her late son Andrew Edwards, Anna, Gemma, Luke, Charles and Oliver and their spouses and partners; her great-grandchildren, Luke, George, Cikku, Olivia, Mikey, Johnny, Alfred, Peter, Leo and Charlie; her devoted carer Jocelyn; her cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. The funeral Mass will take place at St Paul’s Chapel, San Pawl tat Tarġa tomorrow, Monday, June 5, at 2pm.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – JOE. In loving memory of a dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 34th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRIFFA – Major ALFRED, MBE, ED, OStJ (1916-2005). In ever loving memory of a wonderful father and grandfather and great-grandfather on the anni­versary of his death. So sadly missed. Edward, Joanna and their families. Lord grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG – DOROTHY née Andrews. Today being the sixth anniversary of her demise. Sadly and fondly remembered by her husband William and all her family and friends.

DEBONO – FRANK. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 32nd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. His daughters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – ANTHONY (ex-foreman, Water Works Department), today the 64th anniversary of his death in the tragedy of the Ta’ Qali reser­voir. Unfaded memories. His son Mario and his family.

In loving and unfading memories of our dear mother ANNE BECK on the fifth anniversary of her flying off into the arms of Our Lord. Remembered by her children Robin and Susan and their families. You loved us; You cared for us. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of our dear JOE VASSALLO always on our mind and forever in our hearts with his humour and kindness. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, 4th June at 11.30am, at St John of the Cross, Ta’ Xbiex, to commemorate the second anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered and missed by his beloved wife Anne, his daughters: Romina and her husband Joseph, Maria and her husband David; his sons: Karl and his wife June, Mark and his wife Michelle, Steve and his wife Bobby; his grandchildren: Nigel, Tommy , Robin, Adam and Max. May he rest in peace.

ALFRED MIFSUD - treasured memories of a very loving husband, father and grandfather, today being the 30th anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts. His wife Jane, his daughter Miriam and her husband Pierre, his son Stephen and his wife Dorianne, his daughter Suzanne and his grandchildren Nadya, Simon, Karl, Timothy and Andrew. Merciful Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of MARIO DEBATTISTA on the fifth anniversary of his passing on June 9. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Alfrida, his children Angele and husband Melvin, Marica and husband Vince, Neville, Josette and husband Jonathan, nieces and nephews, Matthias, Marie, Francesco, Federica and Mya, brothers and sisters. Mass will be celebrated in his memory at the church of Good Counsel on Friday, June 9, 6.45pm.

CALLEJA - in loving memory of our dear departed parents PAUL (June 2, 2001) and HELEN k/a Lily (June 14, 1988). Their daughters Maria, widow of Anthony Tabone, Rose, widow of Norman Farrugia, Antoinette, wife of Joe Spiteri Audibert, Claudia, wife of Ray Spiteri and Pauline, wife of Anthony Farrugia, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

