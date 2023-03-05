Obituaries

AQUILINA. On March 1, MARY, née Borg, of Xagħra, Gozo and residing in Msida, passed away at the age of 78. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her son Victor and his wife Marion, her daughter Joanne and her husband Chris, her grandchildren Kylie and Kieran, her brothers and sisters in Gozo and Australia, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Xagħra parish church, Gozo, tomorrow, Monday, March 6, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at the locality’s cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRUPPETTA. On March 1, NOEL of Balzan, aged 79, went to meet the Risen Lord. Dearly loved and will be sorely missed by his sons Mark and Matthew, other relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal life. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Ward M5, Mater Dei Hospital, for the care and dedication shown while he was there.

SANT FOURNIER. On Thursday, February 23, ROBERT (Bobby), son of the late Hugh and Gwen and brother of the late Michelle, in America. Comforted by the rites of Holy Church, he leaves to mourn his loss his wife Harriet, his brother-in-law Geoffrey Howard Minter, his nephew James and his nieces Tamara and Melita. May he rest in the peace of the Lord.

Requiem Mass

Mass for SANDRA SHIELDS will be said tomorrow, Monday, 6th March at 6pm, at Attard parish church.

In Memoriam

BORG – ANTONIETTA, née Marzetti, widow of Eddie. In ever-loving memory of our dearest mother (former teacher at Convent of the Sacred Heart) on the 30th anniversary (7.3.1993) of her sudden demise. Forever missed by Daniel, Marilena, Denis and families in Scotland and Malta. Che riposi in pace.

CAPTUR. Everlasting and precious memories of our dear MAURICE who departed from this life five years ago. We hold you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Sadly missed but forever cherished. His wife Thelma, children Shirley and Malcolm, Nick and Fi, grandchildren Tim and Faith, Debbie and Andy, Thomas and Emilia, and great-grandchildren Isabella, Nathan, Samantha and Olivia, also his dear niece Grace and her family. Today’s 11.30am Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be said in his memory. May he rest in peace.

ELLUL – MICHAEL, BE&A (Hons.), Dip. Arch (Rome), F.R.Hist.S. (London), MQR, A&CE. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline, his children Mario, Paul, Marisa and Sandra and their respective families. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA CURMI – PAUL. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father, tomorrow the 16th anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining our mother Josette forever. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families. A Mass celebrating their life will be said tomorrow, Monday at 7.15pm, at the Old Church of the Annunciation, Three Churches Street, Balzan.

SPITERI FITENI – JOSEPH. Cherished memories of a dear and loving brother tomorrow being the 41st anniversary of his meeting the Lord. Always in our hearts Johanna, David, Patrick and their families.

AZZOPARDI, Joseph from Sliema, who passed away on the 6th of March 2012. In memory, on his eleventh anniversary, forever missed but never forgotten by his loving wife Margaret, (aka Maggie). His children and their families: Josie & Elizabeth; Mary Lou & Family; Anton & Louise; John & Isabelle; Bridget & Andre'; Great / Grandchildren; family and friends. Mass at St. Gregory Parish Church, Sliema, on Monday, 6th March 2023 at 6:30pm

In loving memory of Mary Borg Manche on the 25th anniversary of her death on March 8, 1998. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam JOSEPH CAMILLERI In loving memory of a beloved father to Fiona, Jeremy James and Wayne Clark on this the second anniversary of his passing. Forever in our hearts and dreams.

In Memoriam In loving memory of dear Count CONSIGLIO D’AMATO 27.8.1916 – 7.3.2016 March 7, 2023 being the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Josephine, his children Consuela and Franco, Consiglio Jr and Sarabelle, Sabienne and Warren and his grandchildren Ella, Maia, Timothy and Luca. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7, 8.30, 10, 11.30am and at 6pm and on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7.15 and at 8.30am at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest

JOSEPH DALLI founder of ATLAS TOOL Eng. Co. Ltd. on the eighth anniversary since he went to meet the Lord, March 7, 2015 A sad loss of a beloved husband, father and grandfather Never forgotten by his wife, Carmen, son Daniel, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest Your prayers for the repose of his soul are solicited.

Josephine Mary, Jeannette, Pierre and Edwin Jr. together with their respective families would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who celebrated Mass, all relatives and friends who attended the funeral, those who sent flowers, cards, donations and offered Mass, those who showed their support or in any way expressed their sympathy on the loss of a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather EDWIN GALEA - ARTIST who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 4, 2023. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest

Maria and Jeremy Grech would like to thank Fr Joshua Cortis who celebrated Mass, all those who attended the funeral service, sent flowers, cards and offered donations to ALS Malta, showed support or in any way expressed sympathy on the loss of their beloved CHARLES GRECH who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 9th, 2023. Special thanks to his carers, family and friends who stood by him during his difficult journey. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of EUGENIO PRIVITELLI Whether you kept us in your thoughts and prayers, attended the celebration, sent a lovely card or a beautiful arrangement, made a memorial donation or helped us in any way, please know that your love, kindness and support has brought us great comfort and will always be remembered. Rosemarie, Daniel and Martha

In ever loving memory of CARMEN QUINTANO on the second anniversary of her demise Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her children Joseph and his wife Lucienne, Vanessa and her husband Dominic, her beloved grandchildren, Daniel, Nicolette, Hannah and Andrew, her siblings and in-laws, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends May the Lord grant her eternal rest Masses for the repose of her soul will be said on Saturday, March 11 at 5pm at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, and on Sunday, March 12 at 12.15pm at Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish, Tal-Ibraġ

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.