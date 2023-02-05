“Gem of cities, ambassador of Time!

Yet lovely consort of the fleeting years

That hold all eyes captive with such art.”

Joe who wrote with passion, love and a remarkable language for the old city is no longer with us. It is the end of an era. Now the Zammit Tabona family are home together once more as Joe was the missing link.

The love for Mdina was triggered when Joe attended St Edward’s College in Cottonera. During the war, it was recommended that the college moves to a safer place. The Cathedral Museum in Mdina housed the students where Joe continued his studies.

Joe was always in a pensive mood, composing in English and in Maltese about the Old City.

“Sometimes I think the rosebuds of the Isle,

Yet bloom about your bosom all the year…

Glowing unfaded the long gleaming glory

That crowns the noble annals of your story.”

In summer, the Zammit Tabona family spent their days in Sliema where once Joe met national poet Dun Karm Psaila. He showed Dun Karm two of his poems. Upon reading them, Dun Karm exclaimed: “With these two poems I consider you my brother.”

Joe was encouraged to continue writing. He was glad and elated when the Mdina local council, in recognition of his work, bestowed him with the title of ‘Poet of Mdina’. He was also honoured by a gold medal and chain, which he lovingly bequeathed to the statue of Our Lady at the church of Mount Carmel in Mdina.

His love for the city was admirable. On a regular basis he would publish extracts from his poems in the Times of Malta for people to read and understand the richness and beauty we possess when both locals and tourists alike visit Mdina.

“Come Traveller,

And host the stir of wonder in your heart

The storied grandeur and the silent art;

…

On this heroic hell, the glories gaze

On hollowed ground, the years of sleep amaze,

Tread softly then. Stand high and bastioned, Monumental pearl!”

His literary knowledge was outstanding. He had a photographic memory, he would quote anything on any subject. He was an erudite and a man of great culture. He was a connoisseur and loved all that was beautiful and pleasing to the eye. He inherited his good taste from his father. He considered the Malta Hilton as his second home. He enjoyed his daily breakfast there, socialising and reading the papers.

Joe attended the Royal University of Malta and read law. He was a Rhodes scholar. In 1949, he continued his studies at London University. He practised his legal profession with diligence and enthusiasm.

He married May Azzopardi Guerriera and had an one son, John, who they lost in a car accident in November 1988. This left an indelible mark on Joe’s life. As Joe had dedicated all his life to his only son, he then doted all his love and affection to his grandchildren Raffaella and Andrea.

Joe liked to contribute to charitable institutions and was generous to those who sought his help.

One night he suffered a robbery. Both he and his wife were beaten until the thieves found what they were looking for. After this incident, May was not able to walk again. She spent the rest of her life in bed or in a wheelchair. It was traumatic.

In early December 2022, Joe wrote his last poem. It was in Maltese and dedicated to Cardinal Mario Grech, who was our good friend. He encouraged us to continue supporting one another, which I did with dedication till his last breath. He was very religious and deep in his spiritual thoughts.

Joe passed away in the same manner he lived, peacefully, quietly, silently, no fuss but with great dignity. On January 9, it was time for Joe to enter the Almighty’s eternal, elysian paradise. He is now singing with a chorus of angels praising God as he always did.

A prayer composed by Joe, recited daily with fervour was:

“Take me by the Hand, dear Lord,

And what is dark illumen.

Keep my spirit free, That I may come to paradise with thee.”

Rest in peace dear friend. What lovely memories I hold in my heart. We laughed, we cried together but always kept our head above the water. What a privilege it has been to know you and share your life.