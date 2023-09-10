Tributes have been flowing in the social media to Karl Chircop’s positive attributes: his likeable personality, his mild sense of humour, his devotion to his family, his dedication to his job, his eagerness to help students and his passion for his hobbies (model trains and old clocks) which he passed on to his beloved son.

Here I only wish to reveal an achievement he never boasted about, but which needs a wider appreciation. After writing two excellent dissertations for his local honours and master’s degrees he opted for a joint PhD degree with the Università di Roma Tor Vergata.

The topic he chose was not an easy one, the affinities between James Joyce and Luigi Pirandello, but he tackled it brilliantly under the guidance of two expert supervisors, Lucia Boldrini (Goldsmith College, London University) for Joyce and Rino Caputo (Roma Tor Vergata) for Pirandello. In 2010, he bravely chose to be examined in Rome, where the Facoltà di Lettere appointed two examiners of repute, Franca Ruggieri (Università di Roma Tre, president of the James Joyce Italian Foundation) and Donato Santeramo (Queen’s University, Ontario) an authority on Pirandello.

Joe Pace Asciak, then head of the Italian Department, as chairperson of the board of examiners, and myself as mentor with observer status were deeply impressed by the way Karl discussed in detail the various topics with both examiners in an hour-long intense viva.

The examiners wrote glowing reports and his thesis was published in 2015 by Cesati Editore in Florence, with the approval of their series editor, Franco Zangrilli (University of New York), with the title Maschere della modernità. Caputo told me that, incidentally, he and Santeramo spoke of Karl a few weeks ago, when they met at a summer course at Middlebury College.

At Junior College, Karl did not limit himself to delivering lectures: he read papers at international conferences and he has been very active in establishing contacts with foreign academics, especially by collaborating with Edizioni Sinestesie and in the organisation of the Annual International Multidisciplinary Conference, inviting highly respected keynote speakers, and giving opportunities for local scholars to present their studies. Unfortunately, he will not lead the next one from September 13 to 15, despite his signature on the invitation circulated a few weeks ago.

The small circle of Maltese academics who still publish in Italian has lost a brilliant scholar who had a lot to offer. To his wife Bianca and his son Michele goes the heartfelt sympathy of all who know them for the cruel way in which the pleasure and relaxation of their last holiday was shattered by days of shock and trepidation. Their loss is much greater than ours, but he will pray for them and they will find comfort in keeping beautiful memories of a wonderful husband and father.

Karl Chircop’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 13, at 8.30am at the Carmelite church.