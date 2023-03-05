APS Bank was one of the many banks from various parts of the world invited by BML Istisharat SAL to its golden jubilee activities held recently in Beirut, Lebanon.

Founded in 1972 and with clients in 35 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia, BML Istisharat (BML) is a business solutions and information technology services provider focused especially on developing, marketing and supporting software applications for the banking and insurance sectors.

Since 2014, it has been partnering with APS Bank as a supplier of core banking technologies and is a key player in the bank’s transformation journey of recent years.

CEO Marcel Cassar and chief technology officer Jonathan Caruana flew to Beirut for meetings with BML management where they also had the opportunity to meet with other banking clients of BML’s acclaimed universal banking system ICBS. The anniversary activities culminated in a gala dinner held at the Hilton Metropolitan Palace.

Guests attending the anniversary dinner at the Hilton Metropolitan Palace, Beirut.