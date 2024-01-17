APS Bank is holding its 31st talk online on January 18 at 6.30pm.

Themed ‘The architecture of care and nurture’, the session will showcase Rise International, a pioneering social enterprise founded by Maltese national Daniela Gusman.

Gusman will present the organisation’s innovative approach to addressing poverty in Africa through entrepreneurial initiatives. Joining her are seven master’s degree students in architecture from the University of Malta. Together, they will deliver presentations unveiling ingenious solutions designed to alleviate childcare challenges faced by low-income workers in Lesotho’s jeans factories.

Bringing over 25 years of experience in private and international development sectors, Gusman is a seasoned professional. She has worked with multinational corporations such as British Steel, as well as grassroots NGOs like Kick4Life and Spark MicroGrants. She also served on various NGO boards and worked across Europe, Australia, Southern and Eastern Africa, and the US. Her expertise spans international sales and marketing, public relations, business development, and social entrepreneurship. She has played key roles in strategic growth planning, launched successful social enterprises and led diverse teams across multiple sectors.

Rise (Relationships Inspiring Social Enterprise) International, a non-profit social enterprise registered in the US and Lesotho, focuses on economic development through job creation, skills development and entrepreneurship, particularly in the built environment. The organisation connects aspiring entrepreneurs in vulnerable communities in low-income, sub-Saharan African countries to essential resources, significantly enhancing their chances of success.

To learn more about the talk and to register, click here.