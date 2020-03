On March 6, Archbishop Charles Scicluna inaugurated the exhibition The Voice of the Survivors Through Art by Fondazzjoni Sebħ at Mater Dei Hospital. The exhibition is the end-result of a workshop led by art therapist Jeannette Fiott held with victims of domestic violence residing at Dar Qalb ta’ Ġesù, which is a second-stage shelter run by the Church entity. The launch was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rosianne Cutajar. PHOTO: CURIA

