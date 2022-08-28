Balzan scored two first-half goals to cruise to victory as they maintained their pristine start to the season.

The Reds were well worth their win, Oliver Spiteri’s side completely dominating possession and creating a succession of chances.

Buoyed by Spiteri’s winning return as coach against Zebbug Rangers, there was an equally positive start to the match when Balzan took command of the proceedings from the word go.

Their attacking play with Angel Yasid Torres continuing to find his feet in the Premier League, has yet to see the fluency of their rivals, though with two wins out of two this remains their best start to the season in years.

On the quarter of hour mark, Miguel Alba ran into a spot of bother, trying to keep the ball at the edge of the box after Jurgen Pisani was first to fluff his lines with a misplaced pass to the Argentine winger. Matheus de Sousa Nogureira won possession and had plenty of time to slide the ball home from close range.

In the 24th minute, Balzan hit the Saints on the break with the perfect counter-attacking goal. Torres controlled the ball and sent a majestic pass into the path of Uros Ljubomirac, with the winger not having to break his stride before sliding the ball effortlessly past Dylan Ciappara.

