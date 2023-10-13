October 17 has been "set aside" as a day for prayer and fasting for peace, justice, and reconciliation, the bishops said in a statement.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Gozo bishop Anton Teuma, auxiliary bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, and the general secretary of the Episcopal Conference, Fr Jimmy Bonnici, said they were joining the Patriarch of Jerusalem in his appeal for prayer.

The patriarch, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, on behalf of the Ordinaries of the Holy Land, appealed for prayers for all those suffering "in the sea of violence, destruction, and hatred in the Holy Land, a turmoil that has already claimed many victims".

The patriarch designated October 17, as a day set aside for prayer and fasting for peace, justice, and reconciliation.

"Therefore, we encourage parishes, religious communities, movements and groups within the Church, as well as families and all Christians in Malta and Gozo, to unite together in a special way that day through prayer and fasting," the bishops said.

"We also extend our prayers for peace, justice, and reconciliation in Ukraine and in all those places presently experiencing agony and conflict," they added.