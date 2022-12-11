For the third consecutive year, BNF Bank has won The Banker’s award as Malta’s Bank of the Year for 2022. The bank has won the accolade for its stellar financial performance and resilience despite challenges posed by the significant geo-political uncertainty within the macroeconomic environment, characterised by rising prices and volatile economic activities.

BNF Bank CEO and managing director Michael Collis holding the award in London.

BNF Bank was particularly recognised for its digital transformation as part of its long-term strategic growth. By introducing innovative technology and responsive digital solutions, the bank is ensuring it keeps abreast with the rapidly evolving needs of its customers.

The bank says it has a strong relationship with its loyal customer base and is a trusted partner to its personal and business clients by offering a seamless experience and straightforward financial solutions that meet their needs throughout their life’s journey or their business’ lifecycle; and this by combining the latest technology with the insights and experience of its people.

A reputable authority in the world’s financial sector, The Banker magazine, published by the Financial Times, provides economic and financial intelligence for the global industry and provides objective and incisive reporting as well as in-depth regional and country reports. Its awards acknowledge achievements that put banks and financial institutions at the forefront of the industry.

Commenting at the award ceremony held recently in London, CEO and managing director Michael Collis said: “It is a moment of great pride for all the team at the bank to be awarded this prestigious award for the third year running. As a trusted source of banking information since 1926, we thank The Banker for the award, who has navigated its way through years of covering the global banking industry and can identify and award the bright stars of this sector.

“We have kept our position as one of the leading reputable financial institutions in Malta and as a systemic contributor to Malta’s resilient economy, while making inroads in being the bank of choice among local consumers. We remain committed to giving a customer- centric service to the community we serve, while keeping all our stakeholders in full sight. The key driver in our industry for the foreseeable future is technology, with digitisation of services remaining at the core of our strategy, also coupled with the service provided by our branch network.

While praising his team members for this recognition, Collis also thanked the bank’s shareholders for the continuous support and investment.